College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We got new Week 13 college football rankings today on Sunday, Nov. 17. In both the AP and Coaches Poll, Georgia jumped Alabama for No. 4.
LSU remains No. 1 in the rankings. The next College Football Playoff rankings won't be revealed until Tuesday, Nov. 19.
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (54)
|10-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|10-0
|1478
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1442
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1343
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1263
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1243
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|1155
|8
|8
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1144
|10
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1030
|9
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|984
|11
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|902
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|829
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|787
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|746
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|676
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|623
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|536
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|520
|18
|19
|Iowa
|7-3
|493
|23
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|379
|19
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|329
|20
|22
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|200
|25
|23
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|154
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|132
|NR
|25
|Virginia Tech
|7-3
|61
|NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (55)
|10-0
|1615
|1
|2
|Ohio State (6)
|10-0
|1550
|2
|3
|Clemson (4)
|11-0
|1513
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1383
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1366
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1301
|6
|7
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1219
|8
|8
|Utah
|9-1
|1177
|9
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1081
|11
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|1031
|12
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|899
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|851
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|841
|10
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|786
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|760
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|614
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|566
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|539
|18
|19
|Boise State
|9-1
|469
|19
|20
|Iowa
|7-3
|434
|22
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|341
|20
|22
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|224
|24
|23
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|212
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|101
|NR
|25
|San Diego State
|8-2
|47
|NR