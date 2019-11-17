College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 13

Check out the best college football moments from week 12

We received new AP Poll Top 25 rankings on Sunday, Nov. 17. In the new poll, Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for No. 4, while Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech moved into the rankings.

This post will be updated again on Tuesday for the new College Football Playoff rankings.

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 13 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest AP Poll.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 10-0 1478 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3 4 Georgia 9-1 1343 5 5 Alabama 9-1 1263 4 6 Oregon 9-1 1243 6 7 Utah 9-1 1155 8 8 Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10 9 Penn State 9-1 1030 9 10 Florida 9-2 984 11 11 Minnesota 9-1 902 7 12 Michigan 8-2 829 14 13 Baylor 9-1 787 12 14 Wisconsin 8-2 746 15 15 Notre Dame 8-2 676 16 16 Auburn 7-3 623 13 17 Cincinnati 9-1 536 17 18 Memphis 9-1 520 18 19 Iowa 7-3 493 23 20 Boise State 9-1 379 19 21 SMU 9-1 329 20 22 Oklahoma State 7-3 200 25 23 Appalachian State 9-1 154 NR 24 Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR 25 Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 12

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

