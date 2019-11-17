DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The 2019 DII football championship bracket has been set. Twenty-seven teams will begin their quest to halt No. 1-seeded Valdosta State's run at a second-straight national championship. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule and scores from the first round to the final whistle on Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

2019 DII football championship: Schedule and scores

The first round will be played on Saturday, Nov. 23. Three games in each of the four Super Regions will decide which advances to the second round on Saturday, Nov. 30. Slippery Rock, Valdosta State, Ferris State, and Minnesota State earned a first-round bye after being named the No. 1 seed in their respective Super Region.

Saturday, Nov. 23 | First round (all times Eastern)

Click here to enlarge the full bracket.

The 2019 DII football championship: What you need to know

The DII football championship is a five-round, single-elimination tournament in which 28 schools vie for the national title. The tournament concludes in McKinney, Texas, with this year's game taking place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. For a complete look at how the tournament works, see the link below:

THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

There is a new format for the DII football championship this year. The selection committee had the flexibility to move teams from their traditional Super Regions if it reduced travel and expenses. To find out exactly how the new format work, click the link below:

THE NEW DII FOOTBALL BRACKET, EXPLAINED

And lastly, what's a bracket without some predictions? Before Sunday's selection show, we took a look at the 28 teams we thought would be selected. Following the bracket reveal, we picked a winner and a team to watch. You can check out both below:

Let's explore each Super Region in the tournament | The 28-team field, predicted

DII football championship: History

Valdosta State defeated Ferris State in a thrilling championship game last year to win its fourth national championship in program history. The Blazers enter the 2019 DII football championship as the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two with an undefeated record.

The Blazers are looking to match Northwest Missouri State's incredible 2015 and 2016 run when the Bearcats won back-to-back seasons without losing a game. The complete history of the DII football championship game is below.