DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The 2019 DII football championship bracket has been set. Twenty-seven teams will begin their quest to halt No. 1-seeded Valdosta State's run at a second-straight national championship. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule and scores from the first round to the final whistle on Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket
2019 DII football championship: Schedule and scores
The first round will be played on Saturday, Nov. 23. Three games in each of the four Super Regions will decide which advances to the second round on Saturday, Nov. 30. Slippery Rock, Valdosta State, Ferris State, and Minnesota State earned a first-round bye after being named the No. 1 seed in their respective Super Region.
Saturday, Nov. 23 | First round (all times Eastern)
- Shepherd at Indiana (Pa), noon
- Tiffin at Kutztown, noon
- West Chester at Notre Dame (OH), noon
- West Florida at Wingate, 1 p.m.
- Carson-Newman at Bowie State, 1 p.m.
- Miles at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
- Indianapolis at Central Missouri, 2 p.m.
- Lindenwood at Ouachita Baptist, 2 p.m.
- Harding at Northwest Missouri State, 2 p.m.
- Texas A&M-Commerce at Tarleton State 2 p.m.
- Sioux Falls at Colorado School of Mines, 2 p.m.
- Augustana (SD) at Colorado State-Pueblo, 3 p.m.
The 2019 DII football championship: What you need to know
The DII football championship is a five-round, single-elimination tournament in which 28 schools vie for the national title. The tournament concludes in McKinney, Texas, with this year's game taking place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. For a complete look at how the tournament works, see the link below:
THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
There is a new format for the DII football championship this year. The selection committee had the flexibility to move teams from their traditional Super Regions if it reduced travel and expenses. To find out exactly how the new format work, click the link below:
THE NEW DII FOOTBALL BRACKET, EXPLAINED
And lastly, what's a bracket without some predictions? Before Sunday's selection show, we took a look at the 28 teams we thought would be selected. Following the bracket reveal, we picked a winner and a team to watch. You can check out both below:
Let's explore each Super Region in the tournament | The 28-team field, predicted
DII football championship: History
Valdosta State defeated Ferris State in a thrilling championship game last year to win its fourth national championship in program history. The Blazers enter the 2019 DII football championship as the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two with an undefeated record.
The Blazers are looking to match Northwest Missouri State's incredible 2015 and 2016 run when the Bearcats won back-to-back seasons without losing a game. The complete history of the DII football championship game is below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Valdosta State
|Kerwin Bell
|49-47
|Ferris State
|McKinney, Tex.
|2017
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Colby Carthel
|37-27
|West Florida
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2016
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|29-3
|North Alabama
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2015
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|34-7
|Shepherd
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|John Wristen
|13-0
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2013
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|43-28
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Florence, Ala.
|2012
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|35-7
|Winston-Salem State
|Florence, Ala.
|2011
|Pittsburg State
|Tim Beck
|35-21
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Florence, Ala.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|20-17
|Delta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2009
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|30-23
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|21-14
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2007
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|25-20
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2006
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|17-14
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2005
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|21-17
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2004
|Valdosta State
|Christ Hatcher
|36-31
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|2003
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|10-3
|North Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|2002
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|31-24
|Valdosta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2001
|North Dakota
|Dale Lennon
|17-14
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2000
|Delta State
|Steve Campbell
|63-34
|Bloomsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|1999
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|58-52 (4ot)
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1998
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|24-6
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1997
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|51-0
|New Haven
|Florence, Ala.
|1996
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|23-14
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1995
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|27-7
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|1994
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|16-10
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Florence, Ala.
|1993
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|41-34
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1992
|Jacksonville State
|Bill Burgess
|17-13
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|1991
|Pittsburg State
|Chuck Broyles
|23-6
|Jacksonville State
|Florence, Ala.
|1990
|North Dakota State
|Rocky Hager
|51-11
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1989
|*Mississippi College
|John Williams
|3-0
|Jacksonville State
|Florence, Ala.
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Rocky Hager
|35-21
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1987
|Troy
|Rick Rhoades
|31-17
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1986
|North Dakota State
|Earle Solomonson
|27-7
|South Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|1985
|North Dakota State
|Earle Solomonson
|35-7
|North Alabama
|McAllen, Texas
|1984
|Troy
|Chan Gailey
|18-17
|North Dakota State
|McAllen, Texas
|1983
|North Dakota State
|Don Morton
|41-21
|Central State (Ohio)
|McAllen, Texas
|1982
|Texas State
|Jim Wacker
|34-9
|UC Davis
|McAllen, Texas
|1981
|Texas State
|Jim Wacker
|42-13
|North Dakota State
|McAllen, Texas
|1980
|Cal Poly
|Joe Harper
|21-13
|Eastern Illinois
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1979
|Delaware
|Tubby Raymond
|38-21
|Youngstown State
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1978
|Eastern Illinois
|Darrell Mudra
|10-9
|Delaware
|Longview, Texas
|1977
|Lehigh
|John Whitehead
|33-0
|Jacksonville State
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1976
|Montana State
|Sonny Holland
|24-13
|Akron
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1975
|Northern Michigan
|Gil Krueger
|16-14
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1974
|Central Michigan
|Roy Kramer
|54-14
|Delaware
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1973
|Louisiana Tech
|Maxie Lambright
|34-0
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.