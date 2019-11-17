FCS championship selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 FCS championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET in a televised selection show on ESPNU. Twenty-four schools will participate in the single-elimination tournament.

Ten of the participants qualify automatically via conference championship. Click or tap here to see every automatic bid. The remaining 14 championship teams will be selected at large by the Division I Football Championship Committee.

The top eight teams in the tournament will be seeded Nos. 1-8 and will receive first-round byes. The eight first round games begin Saturday, Nov. 30 at on-campus sites.

FCS SCORES AND NEWS: View the interactive bracket | Full FCS football scoreboard | 2019 stats leaders

The national championship game will be played Saturday, Jan. 11 at noon ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. This will be the 10th straight year the national title game will be hosted in Frisco.

Below is the tentative round-by-round broadcast schedule for the 2019 FCS championship. All early round games will be available to watch on ESPN networks. The national championship will be aired on ABC.

Selection show: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU First round (8 games): Saturday, Nov. 30 on ESPN3

Saturday, Nov. 30 on ESPN3 Second round (8 games): Saturday, Dec. 7 on ESPN3

Saturday, Dec. 7 on ESPN3 Quarterfinals (4 games): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 Semifinals (2 games): Saturday, Dec. 21 on ESPN2 and ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 21 on ESPN2 and ESPNU Championship game: Saturday, Jan. 11 on ABC

North Dakota State claimed last year's FCS national championship in a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington. It was the Bison's seventh title, an FCS record.

GET READY FOR FRISCO: 2019 FCS championship information | Buy tickets now | Event schedule

Here is the complete FCS national championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.