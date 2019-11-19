College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Find the full announcement schedule below, up through the final selection date on Sunday, Dec. 8.
In the third Top 25 rankings, the top seven teams remained the same with Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota rounding out the top 10.
Last season, Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Once again, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.
College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, times
The CFP rankings will be announced on ESPN at these times and dates:
- 9-9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5*
- 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12
- 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19
- 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26
- 7-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3
- 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 (CFP teams, New Year's Six teams revealed)
*Approximate start time. Rankings will be revealed between the Kansas-Duke and Michigan State-Kentucky basketball games at Madison Square Garden.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: History of college football champions
College Football Playoff: Schedule for New Year's Six
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Saturday, Dec. 28
|Cotton Bowl
|12 p.m. ET
|Saturday, Dec. 28
|Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)
|4 or 8 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 28
|Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)
|4 or 8 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 30
|Orange Bowl
|8 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Rose Bowl
|5 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Sugar Bowl
|8:45 p.m.
|Monday, Jan. 13
|CFP National Championship Game
|8 p.m.
College Football Playoff: Rankings, history
In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.
2014
- Week 10: Mississippi State
- Week 11: Mississippi State
- Week 12: Mississippi State
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama
- Week 15: Alabama
- Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums
2015
- Week 9: Clemson
- Week 10: Clemson
- Week 11: Clemson
- Week 12: Clemson
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
2016
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)
2017
- Week 9: Georgia
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)
2018
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
Start making your postseason plans! The slate is set for the 2019-20 New Year's Six and Playoff Semifinals.— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 23, 2019
It all leads to #2020Nola for the #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship on January 13!
Who's in? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gPS6yqDzvB
College Football Playoff: Results
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
RANKINGS: All major college football polls
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16