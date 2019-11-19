College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out the best college football moments from week 12

We got new Week 13 college football rankings on Sunday, Nov. 17. In both the AP and Coaches Poll, Georgia jumped Alabama for No. 4.

LSU remains No. 1 in the rankings. The next College Football Playoff rankings won't be revealed until Tuesday, Nov. 19.

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 10-0 1478 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3 4 Georgia 9-1 1343 5 5 Alabama 9-1 1263 4 6 Oregon 9-1 1243 6 7 Utah 9-1 1155 8 8 Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10 9 Penn State 9-1 1030 9 10 Florida 9-2 984 11 11 Minnesota 9-1 902 7 12 Michigan 8-2 829 14 13 Baylor 9-1 787 12 14 Wisconsin 8-2 746 15 15 Notre Dame 8-2 676 16 16 Auburn 7-3 623 13 17 Cincinnati 9-1 536 17 18 Memphis 9-1 520 18 19 Iowa 7-3 493 23 20 Boise State 9-1 379 19 21 SMU 9-1 329 20 22 Oklahoma State 7-3 200 25 23 Appalachian State 9-1 154 NR 24 Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR 25 Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

