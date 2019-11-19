TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 19, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 13

Check out the best college football moments from week 12

We received new AP Poll Top 25 rankings on Sunday, Nov. 17. In the new poll, Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for No. 4, while Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech moved into the rankings.

This post will be updated again on Tuesday for the new College Football Playoff rankings.

College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 13 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest AP Poll.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13

 

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1
2 Ohio State (5) 10-0 1478 2
3 Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3
4 Georgia 9-1 1343 5
5 Alabama 9-1 1263 4
6 Oregon 9-1 1243 6
7 Utah 9-1 1155 8
8 Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10
9 Penn State 9-1 1030 9
10 Florida 9-2 984 11
11 Minnesota 9-1 902 7
12 Michigan 8-2 829 14
13 Baylor 9-1 787 12
14 Wisconsin 8-2 746 15
15 Notre Dame 8-2 676 16
16 Auburn 7-3 623 13
17 Cincinnati 9-1 536 17
18 Memphis 9-1 520 18
19 Iowa 7-3 493 23
20 Boise State 9-1 379 19
21 SMU 9-1 329 20
22 Oklahoma State 7-3 200 25
23 Appalachian State 9-1 154 NR
24 Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR
25 Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 12

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.

 

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

