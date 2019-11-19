College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 13

We received new AP Poll Top 25 rankings on Sunday, Nov. 17. In the new poll, Georgia moved ahead of Alabama for No. 4, while Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech moved into the rankings.
College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 13 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest AP Poll.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Penn State | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 24 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 5 Alabama vs. Western Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 7 Utah at Arizona | 10 p.m. Saturday | FS1
- No. 8 Oklahoma vs. TCU | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 12 Michigan at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 13 Baylor vs. Texas | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Purdue | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Boston College | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | NBC
- No. 16 Auburn vs. Samford | 12 p.m. Saturday | SEC Network
- No. 17 Cincinnati vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2
- No. 18 Memphis at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 19 Iowa vs. Illinois | 12 p.m. Saturday | Big Ten Network
- No. 20 Boise State at Utah State | 10:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN
- No. 21 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN
- No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2
- No. 23 Appalachian State vs. Texas State | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN+
- No. 25 Virginia Tech vs. Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (54)
|10-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|10-0
|1478
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1442
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1343
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1263
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1243
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|1155
|8
|8
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1144
|10
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1030
|9
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|984
|11
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|902
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|829
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|787
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|746
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|676
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|623
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|536
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|520
|18
|19
|Iowa
|7-3
|493
|23
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|379
|19
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|329
|20
|22
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|200
|25
|23
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|154
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|132
|NR
|25
|Virginia Tech
|7-3
|61
|NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 12
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
- No. 1 LSU 58, Ole Miss 37
- No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21
- No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3
- No. 4 Georgia 21, No. 12 Auburn 14
- No. 5 Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7
- No. 6 Oregon 34, Arizona 6
- No. 7 Utah 49, UCLA 3
- No. 20 Iowa 23, No. 8 Minnesota 19
- No. 9 Penn State 34, Indiana 27
- No. 10 Oklahoma 34, No. 13 Baylor 31
- No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6
- No. 14 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
- No. 15 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
- No. 16 Notre Dame 52, No. 23 Navy 20
- No. 17 Cincinnati 20, South Florida 17
- No. 18 Memphis 45, Houston 27
- Iowa State 23, No. 19 Texas 21
- No. 21 Boise State 42, New Mexico 9
- No. 22 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13
- West Virginia 24, No. 24 Kansas State 20
- No. 25 Appalachian State 56, Georgia State 27
