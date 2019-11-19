Trending:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 19, 2019

Here's when the 3 undefeated college football teams could lose this season

Check out the best college football moments from week 12

There are only three undefeated teams left this college football season. Baylor and Minnesota both lost in Week 12.

So what's ahead for the remaining unbeaten teams? Let's take a look at the toughest games left on their schedules, including the hardest home game and the hardest road/neutral game. Our pick for the toughest remaining game is in bold.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 1 LSU (10-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, Nov. 30

LSU ended its struggles against Alabama with an exciting 46-41 win in Week 11. That stopped the series losing streak at eight and has the Tigers in lead position to play in the SEC Championship Game. In Week 12, the Tigers posted 58 points in a high-scoring win over Ole Miss.

There are still two SEC games on the schedule, with Texas A&M on Nov. 30 likely the toughest game to go — at least before Atlanta.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0)

Toughest remaining game: at Michigan | Saturday, Nov. 30

Ohio State has looked so dominant every single week, it might not matter what the Big Ten throws up against the Buckeyes. Penn State's visit looked like the toughest remaining game, but that might now be different after the way things have gone lately.

Instead, rising rival Michigan could be the biggest hurdle on Nov. 30.

No. 3 Clemson (11-0) 

Toughest remaining game: at South Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 30

Clemson has dropped from its preseason No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

Though South Carolina is just 4-7, the Gamecocks already have one big upset this year against Georgia. South Carolina and Clemson will renew their in-state rivalry on Nov. 30 in Columbia.

