SOCCER:

1️⃣ thing to know about every team in DI men's tournament

DI women's tournament: Second round begins today

DII WSOC

DII MSOC

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 20, 2019

College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

5 college football games to watch in week 13

LSU and Ohio State lead the college football rankings at Nos. 1 and 2 for Week 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

In Tuesday's new CFP rankings, Clemson and Georgia followed LSU and OSU to make up the top four. Alabama was next at No. 5. Iowa State, Southern California and SMU joined the CFP rankings this week.

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Scores, results for every game

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 LSU 10-0 1
2 Ohio State 10-0 2
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 9-1 4
5 Alabama 9-1 5
6 Oregon 9-1 6
7 Utah 9-1 7
8 Penn State 9-1 9
9 Oklahoma 9-1 10
10 Minnesota 9-1 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 8-2 14
13 Michigan 8-2 15
14 Baylor 9-1 13
15 Auburn 7-3 12
16 Notre Dame 8-2 16
17 Iowa 7-3 20
18 Memphis 9-1 18
19 Cincinnati 9-1 17
20 Boise State 9-1 21
21 Oklahoma State 7-3 22
22 Iowa State 6-4 NR
23 Southern Cal 7-4 NR
24 Appalachian State 9-1 25
25 SMU 9-1 NR

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1
2 Ohio State (5) 10-0 1478 2
3 Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3
4 Georgia 9-1 1343 5
5 Alabama 9-1 1263 4
6 Oregon 9-1 1243 6
7 Utah 9-1 1155 8
8 Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10
9 Penn State 9-1 1030 9
10 Florida 9-2 984 11
11 Minnesota 9-1 902 7
12 Michigan 8-2 829 14
13 Baylor 9-1 787 12
14 Wisconsin 8-2 746 15
15 Notre Dame 8-2 676 16
16 Auburn 7-3 623 13
17 Cincinnati 9-1 536 17
18 Memphis 9-1 520 18
19 Iowa 7-3 493 23
20 Boise State 9-1 379 19
21 SMU 9-1 329 20
22 Oklahoma State 7-3 200 25
23 Appalachian State 9-1 154 NR
24 Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR
25 Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 13

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (55) 10-0 1615 1
2 Ohio State (6) 10-0 1550 2
3 Clemson (4) 11-0 1513 3
4 Georgia 9-1 1383 5
5 Alabama 9-1 1366 4
6 Oregon 9-1 1301 6
7 Oklahoma 9-1 1219 8
8 Utah 9-1 1177 9
9 Penn State 9-1 1081 11
10 Florida 9-2 1031 12
11 Minnesota 9-1 899 7
12 Michigan 8-2 851 14
13 Baylor 9-1 841 10
14 Wisconsin 8-2 786 15
15 Notre Dame 8-2 760 16
16 Auburn 7-3 614 13
17 Cincinnati 9-1 566 17
18 Memphis 9-1 539 18
19 Boise State 9-1 469 19
20 Iowa 7-3 434 22
21 SMU 9-1 341 20
22 Appalachian State 9-1 224 24
23 Oklahoma State 7-3 212 NR
24 Texas A&M 7-3 101 NR
25 San Diego State 8-2 47 NR

Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2019 season. There are three teams that remain unbeaten.
READ MORE

2019 SEC football schedule: Game times, TV channels for every week

The 2019 SEC football season is through Week 12 and goes through the SEC Championship Game on December 7. Get the full schedule, including TV channels, here.
READ MORE

Examining the College Football Playoff outlook after Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season potentially provided more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture. Undefeated teams fell while others made statements. Here’s what you need to know about the CFP outlook after Week 11.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners