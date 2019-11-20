College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

LSU and Ohio State lead the college football rankings at Nos. 1 and 2 for Week 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.
In Tuesday's new CFP rankings, Clemson and Georgia followed LSU and OSU to make up the top four. Alabama was next at No. 5. Iowa State, Southern California and SMU joined the CFP rankings this week.
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|10-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|10-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|5
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|7
|8
|Penn State
|9-1
|9
|9
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|10
|10
|Minnesota
|9-1
|8
|11
|Florida
|9-2
|11
|12
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|14
|13
|Michigan
|8-2
|15
|14
|Baylor
|9-1
|13
|15
|Auburn
|7-3
|12
|16
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|16
|17
|Iowa
|7-3
|20
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|18
|19
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|17
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|21
|21
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|22
|22
|Iowa State
|6-4
|NR
|23
|Southern Cal
|7-4
|NR
|24
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|25
|25
|SMU
|9-1
|NR
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (54)
|10-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|10-0
|1478
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1442
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1343
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1263
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1243
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|1155
|8
|8
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1144
|10
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1030
|9
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|984
|11
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|902
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|829
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|787
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|746
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|676
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|623
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|536
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|520
|18
|19
|Iowa
|7-3
|493
|23
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|379
|19
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|329
|20
|22
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|200
|25
|23
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|154
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|132
|NR
|25
|Virginia Tech
|7-3
|61
|NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (55)
|10-0
|1615
|1
|2
|Ohio State (6)
|10-0
|1550
|2
|3
|Clemson (4)
|11-0
|1513
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1383
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1366
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1301
|6
|7
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1219
|8
|8
|Utah
|9-1
|1177
|9
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1081
|11
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|1031
|12
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|899
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|851
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|841
|10
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|786
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|760
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|614
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|566
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|539
|18
|19
|Boise State
|9-1
|469
|19
|20
|Iowa
|7-3
|434
|22
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|341
|20
|22
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|224
|24
|23
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|212
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|101
|NR
|25
|San Diego State
|8-2
|47
|NR