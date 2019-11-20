SOCCER:

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 21, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 13

5 college football games to watch in week 13

We got new College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The top 7 remained the same, with LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia owning the first four spots.

No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 8 Penn State in a huge Big Ten East game this week.

College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 13 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 LSU 10-0 1
2 Ohio State 10-0 2
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 9-1 4
5 Alabama 9-1 5
6 Oregon 9-1 6
7 Utah 9-1 7
8 Penn State 9-1 9
9 Oklahoma 9-1 10
10 Minnesota 9-1 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 8-2 14
13 Michigan 8-2 15
14 Baylor 9-1 13
15 Auburn 7-3 12
16 Notre Dame 8-2 16
17 Iowa 7-3 20
18 Memphis 9-1 18
19 Cincinnati 9-1 17
20 Boise State 9-1 21
21 Oklahoma State 7-3 22
22 Iowa State 6-4 NR
23 Southern Cal 7-4 NR
24 Appalachian State 9-1 25
25 SMU 9-1 NR

