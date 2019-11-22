College football Week 13 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

Now that we're in Week 13 of the college football season, we're getting down to must-win games for conference division hopes and more. Below, find our preview of the top games, what to watch for and the weekly Top 25 rankings.

In two key games, No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 8 Penn State and No. 4 Georgia is home against Texas A&M.

College football Week 13 preview: Top games

No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX

Penn State has had some close games lately, but if PSU can play in another tight one this week, that's a good sign. Ohio State has been so dominant through 10 games that the Nittany Lions might feel a little more comfortable if the game is close in the fourth quarter. But a lot will probably have to go right — like somehow slowing down Buckeyes QB Justin Fields.

OSU-PSU: Preview, prediction, how to watch

Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

The Bulldogs are going to Atlanta as SEC East champs and would be a tough foe for LSU (the Tigers are one win away from clinching the SEC West). But UGA is also right in the mix for a CFP spot, so there are bigger goals than the SEC title as the Bulldogs play an A&M team that's won four in a row. Georgia can't afford a second loss.

No. 13 Michigan at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

Indiana was ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 1994 but fell to Penn State by a touchdown last week. Still, it's been an impressive 7-3 season for IU going into this one. But there's one thing missing: a signature win. This could be just that, though Michigan has been on a roll the last few weeks.

Texas at No. 14 Baylor | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | FS1

One of the biggest stories to watch this week will be to see how Baylor responds after blowing a 25-point lead to OU last week. The Bears will have to win out, but Texas is a tough one. Yes, Texas is only 6-4, but QB Sam Ehlinger is capable of carrying the Longhorns to an upset on the road.

No. 25 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN

Both teams are 5-1 in AAC play, which is tied with Memphis for first in the West (though Memphis has the head-to-head edge on both). The winner stays in the hunt for the AAC title, but they'll need Memphis to lose. SMU has struggled on defense, so Navy should be able to get its ground game going.

Louisiana Tech at UAB | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN+

Louisiana Tech's loss to Marshall helped open the door wider in the CUSA West. The Bulldogs are 5-1 in the conference, tied with Southern Miss (though Louisiana Tech beat the Golden Eagles), with UAB next at 4-2. The Blazers are the defending CUSA champs and won't give in easily.

Temple at No. 19 Cincinnati | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2

The American isn't shy in giving fans fun games every week, and this one is no different. Temple gave Memphis its only loss of the season (so far) and could end Cincinnati's New Year's Six hopes with an upset here.

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

The Ducks have clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and would love to meet 1-loss Utah for a resume-boosting game. But first Oregon will have to defeat Arizona State and rival Oregon State. The Sun Devils were 5-1 but have since lost four in a row, so the Ducks should get by with QB Justin Herbert and a strong defense.

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State | 10:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN

The Broncos keep on winning and would pounce should the AAC champion end up with two defeats and challenge for the New Year's Six spot. But Utah State is going to be ready with what should be a wild atmosphere in Logan, Utah. But Aggies star QB Jordan Love left the Wyoming game and Boise State quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord could both be out.

WEEK 13 SCHEDULE: Times, TV channels, scores for every game

College football preview: What to watch for this week

Can Alabama still sneak into the College Football Playoff?

With Tua Tagovailoa out for the season, it's the Mac Jones show now at quarterback. With the Tide likely not playing for the SEC Championship, that's a miss for a team without a big win. That means Jones and Alabama need to look really, really, really good against Western Carolina and Auburn to overcome those issues.

The Tide are currently No. 5 and might not drop this week either, unless Penn State shocks Ohio State. But Alabama will have a difficult time holding off some teams. That starts with a 1-loss Pac-12 champion.

Both Oregon and Utah could end up in the top 4 if they win out. If the Ducks and Utes are both 11-1 for their Pac-12 title game, it's easy to see that serving as a play-in game for the CFP.

Alabama might be in a stronger position against a 1-loss Big 12 champion (Oklahoma or Baylor). OU is only No. 9 and moved up just one spot after winning at what was an undefeated Baylor team. But the Sooners will inevitably climb as teams ahead of them lose. And OU will have a conference championship to use in an argument against Alabama.

Ohio State looks like the class of the Big Ten, but if OSU stumbles, the Buckeyes might have a strong enough resume to be ahead of 'Bama — with or without a conference title.

As fun as it is to debate, it's likely things will work themselves out. All Alabama can do is win big against Western Carolina and hopefully Auburn and then hope for chaos everywhere else.

Can anyone wrestle the Heisman from Joe Burrow?

It's getting hard to see anyone but Joe Burrow holding the Heisman next month. But things can change quickly.

UNDEFEATED WATCH: Tracking the three remaining undefeated teams this season

It probably starts with Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts.

Fields has 2,164 passing yards with 31 TDs and only one interception while also rushing for 377 yards and 10 TDs. To seriously challenge Burrow, Fields needs to take advantage of national audience for Saturday's game against Penn State. He also still has to play at rival Michigan and possibly the Big Ten Championship Game.

The biggest setback for Fields so far is that he and the Buckeyes have been too good. They haven't needed Fields to play late in games.

As for Hurts, he rallied OU at Baylor and is now up to 3,039 passing yards (28 TDs, 5 INTs) and 983 rushing yards (15 TDs). If the Sooners make a serious push toward the CFP, Hurts will get support. But it might be asking a lot for an Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman for the third year in a row. Especially when the favorite is undefeated and has been posting ridiculous lines.

In the end, Fields and Hurts probably need Burrow and LSU to lose. Asking that from Arkansas this week is a lot, but LSU still has Texas A&M and then Georgia for the SEC title (if the Tigers get there). Right now, Burrow's 3,687 passing yards and 38 touchdowns is way too strong to ignore, especially after the thrilling win at Alabama.

College football rankings for Week 13:

RANK CFP ASSOCIATED PRESS Coaches Poll 1.

LSU

LSU (54)

LSU (55) 2.

Ohio State



Ohio State (5)

Ohio State (6) 3.

Clemson

Clemson (3)

Clemson (4) 4.

Georgia



Georgia

Georgia 5.

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama 6.



Oregon



Oregon

Oregon 7.

Utah



Utah

Oklahoma 8.

Penn State

Oklahoma

Utah 9.

Oklahoma

Penn State

Penn State 10.

Minnesota

Florida

Florida 11.

Florida

Minnesota

Minnesota 12.

Wisconsin

Michigan

Michigan 13.

Michigan

Baylor

Baylor 14.

Baylor

Wisconsin

Wisconsin 15.

Auburn

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 16.

Notre Dame

Auburn

Auburn 17.

Iowa

Cincinnati

Cincinnati 18.

Memphis

Memphis

Memphis 19.

Cincinnati

Iowa

Boise State 20.

Boise State

Boise State

Iowa 21.

Oklahoma State

SMU

SMU 22.

Iowa State

Oklahoma State

Appalachian State 23.

Southern California

Appalachian State

Oklahoma State 24.

Appalachian State



Texas A&M

Texas A&M 25.

SMU

Virginia Tech

San Diego State

Week 13 college football schedule, game times, TV channels

Friday, Nov. 22

Central Arkansas at UIW | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at Wyoming | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 23

No. 9 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Kansas at No. 22 Iowa State | 12 p.m. | FSN

Ball State at Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Liberty at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Western Carolina at No. 5 Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Samford at No. 15 Auburn | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 10 Minnesota at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ABC

East Carolina at UConn | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | FS1

No. 21 Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

UCF at Tulane | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Illinois at No. 17 Iowa | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

BYU at UMass | 12 p.m. | FloSports

Dartmouth at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Wofford at The Citadel | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Jacksonville | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Hampton at Monmouth | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Illinois State at Youngstown State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Point University at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Morgan State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

South Carolina State at Norfolk State | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

St. Andrews at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Columbia at Cornell | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Air Force at New Mexico | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

South Alabama at Georgia State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Murray State at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at Northern Iowa | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Boston College at No. 16 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Texas State at No. 24 Appalachian State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Austin Peay | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

South Dakota State at South Dakota | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

UCLA at No. 23 Southern California | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Nebraska at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 25 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

North Texas at Rice | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Western Kentucky at Southern Miss | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | Stadium

Mercer at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network Alternate

Louisiana Tech at UAB | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 13 Michigan at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Pitt at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Texas at No. 14 Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (Orlando, FL) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNN

Campbell at Charleston Southern | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Purdue at No. 12 Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX

San Jose State at UNLV | 4 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

Syracuse at Louisville | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 18 Memphis at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

California at Stanford | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

UTEP at New Mexico State | 4 p.m. | FloSports

McNeese at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Troy at Louisiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at UL Monroe | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Florida Atlantic at UTSA | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas at No. 1 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | FS1

Temple at No. 19 Cincinnati | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Miami at Florida International | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Tennessee at Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Duke at Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Abilene Christian at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network Alternate

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Houston at Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

TCU at No. 9 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. | FOX

Oregon State at Washington State | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

No. 7 Utah at Arizona | 10 p.m. | FS1

Washington at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nevada at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State | 10:30p.m. | CBSSN

San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports