Ohio State vs. Michigan football: Series history, scores, notable games

In a rivalry that needs no introduction, Ohio State and Michigan will meet for the 116th time on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 58-50-6. But the Buckeyes have won the last seven, including 13 of the previous 14 meetings.

Ohio State (11-0) enters this game as the new No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan (9-2) checks in at No. 13.

The Buckeyes have already clinched a berth in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game. A win over their arch-rival would give them their first 12-0 regular season since 2012.

Here is everything you need to know about the history of "The Game."

Ohio State vs. Michigan: All-time series history, scores

While the Buckeyes and Wolverines first met on the football field in 1897, the disdain between these two states goes back even further. Michigan and Ohio nearly fought a war over the city of Toledo in 1835.

Six decades later, Michigan defeated Ohio State 36-0 in the inaugural meeting between the two programs on Oct. 16, 1897. In fact, the Buckeyes wouldn't score a single point against the Wolverines until 1904. They lost at home in Columbus 31-6.

It took 13 losses and two ties (over the span of 22 years) before Ohio State came out victorious. Michigan's nine-game winning streak from 1901-1909 remains the longest in this head-to-head series.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Notable games in series history

Nov. 18, 2006: No. 1 Ohio State beats No. 2 Michigan 42-39 in "Game of the Century"

Very rarely does the No. 1 team in college football meet the second-ranked team in the regular season. As of 2019, it's only happened 24 times.

But when it does occur, the matchup is often to referred to as the "Game of the Century." The 2006 meeting between Michigan and Ohio State certainly lived up to that billing.

Everything was on the line for these two: a Big Ten title, a spot in the 2007 BCS National Championship Game and, of course, the satisfaction of beating your most-hated foe.

Both teams entered Ohio Stadium with identical records of 11-0.

The top-ranked Buckeyes were led by quarterback Troy Smith, who would eventually win the Heisman Trophy a month later. Michigan had a respectable offense with Chad Henne under center. However, the Wolverines were known for their defense, which was anchored by senior defensive end LaMarr Woodley.

In terms of star power, this game plenty. Tedd Ginn Jr., Mike Hart, Malcolm Jenkins, Mario Manningham, James Laurinaitas, Beanie Wells, and Brandon Graham were just a handful of players that would eventually be drafted into the NFL.

The Wolverines struck first, thanks to a one-yard touchdown run from Mike Hart at the 12:32 mark of the first quarter. Ohio State landed its first punch a few minutes later, completing four third-down conversions to set up a one-yard touchdown pass from Troy Smith to Roy Hall.

Beanie Wells' 52-yard touchdown run off a broken tackle gave the Buckeyes lead again at 14-7. They would never trail for the remainder of the game.

But the Wolverines didn't go quietly. After trailing 28-14 at halftime, Michigan scored 10 points in just under four minutes to make it a 28-24 game. The Buckeyes responded 37 seconds later with a 56-yard touchdown run by Antonio Pittman.

Both teams would again engineer scoring drives before a 16-yard touchdown pass from Henne to Tyler Ecker brought the Wolverines to within five. A successful two-point conversion meant that it was now a one-possession game, 42-39.

Michigan attempted an onside kick with 2:16 remaining, but Ginn. Jr. secured the live ball (and the win) for Ohio State.

Nov. 22, 1969: The "Ten Year War" begins

All great rivalries have their fair share of characters. Ohio State vs. Michigan is no exception.

Former Buckeyes assistant Bo Schembechler was hired as Michigan's head football coach in 1969. Not only was he an Ohio native, Schembechler was the protege of longtime Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes. He played under Hayes at Miami (OH), and was on his staff in Columbus for two separate stints: 1952 and from 1958-1962.

So it was teacher versus pupil when Hayes' top-ranked Buckeyes visited Schembechler's 7-2 Wolverines on Nov. 22, 1969.

Ohio State boasted a 22-game winning streak heading into the annual showdown against Michigan. They hadn't lost in over two years, and held the No. 1 spot for the entire 1969 season up to that point.

A one-yard touchdown run by Jim Otis gave the Buckeyes an early 6-0 lead at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter. Thanks to a missed extra point, a Garvie Craw 3-yard score and a successful PAT earned Michigan a 7-6 advantage to close the opening period.

Ohio State would regain the lead on the first play from scrimmage in the second. Tight end Jan White caught a 22-yard touchdown pass off a cross route. It was the last time the Buckeyes would score all game.

The Wolverines scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter alone, giving them a 24-12 halftime lead. Both offenses were shut out in the second half, as Michigan held on for a stunning victory.

Michigan's upset ushered in a new chapter in the rivalry, known as the "Ten Year War." From 1969 to 1978, Hayes' Buckeyes and Schembechler's Wolverines met at the height of their powers in 10 heavily-contested games. Most of these matchups decided which team would represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl.

The two schools either shared or won outright every Big Ten championship from 1969 to 1977.

Below is the complete head-to-head history between Ohio State and Michigan:

DATE SITE RESULT Oct. 16, 1897 Ann Arbor Michigan, 36-0 Nov. 24, 1900 Ann Arbor Tied, 0-0 Nov. 9, 1901 Columbus Michigan, 21-0 Oct. 25, 1902 Ann Arbor Michigan 86-0 Nov. 7, 1903 Ann Arbor Michigan 36-0 Oct. 15, 1904 Columbus Michigan, 31-6 Nov. 11, 1905 Ann Arbor Michigan, 40-0 Oct. 20, 1906 Columbus Michigan, 6-0 Oct. 26, 1907 Ann Arbor Michigan, 22-0 Oct. 24, 1908 Columbus Michigan, 10-6 Oct. 16, 1909 Ann Arbor Michigan, 33-6 Oct. 22, 1910 Columbus Tied, 3-3 Oct. 21, 1911 Ann Arbor Michigan, 19-0 Oct. 19, 1912 Columbus Michigan, 14-0 Nov. 30, 1918 Columbus Michigan, 14-0 Oct. 25, 1919 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 13-3 Nov. 6, 1920 Columbus Ohio State, 14-7 Oct. 22, 1921 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-0 Oct. 21, 1922 Columbus Michigan, 19-0 Oct. 22, 1923 Ann Arbor Michigan, 23-0 Nov. 15, 1924 Columbus Michigan 16-6 Nov. 14, 1925 Ann Arbor Michigan, 10-0 Nov. 13, 1926 Columbus Michigan, 17-16 Oct. 22, 1927 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-0 Oct. 20, 1928 Columbus Ohio State, 19-7 Oct. 19, 1929 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 7-0 Oct. 18, 1930 Columbus Michigan, 13-0 Oct. 17, 1931 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 7-0 Oct. 15, 1932 Columbus Michigan, 14-10 Oct. 21, 1933 Ann Arbor Michigan, 13-0 Nov. 17, 1934 Columbus Ohio State, 34-0 Nov. 23, 1935 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 38-0 Nov. 21, 1936 Columbus Ohio State, 21-0 Nov. 20, 1937 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-0 Nov. 19, 1938 Columbus Michigan, 18-0 Nov. 25, 1939 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-14 Nov. 23, 1940 Columbus Michigan, 40-0 Nov. 22, 1941 Ann Arbor Tied, 20-20 Nov. 21, 1942 Columbus Ohio State, 21-7 Nov. 20, 1943 Ann Arbor Michigan, 45-7 Nov. 25, 1944 Columbus Ohio State, 18-14 Nov. 24, 1945 Ann Arbor Michigan, 7-3 Nov. 23, 1946 Columbus Michigan, 58-6 Nov. 22, 1947 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-0 Nov. 20, 1948 Columbus Michigan, 13-3 Nov. 19, 1949 Ann Arbor Tied, 7-7 Nov. 25, 1950 Columbus Michigan, 9-3 Nov. 24, 1951 Ann Arbor Michigan, 7-0 Nov. 22, 1952 Columbus Ohio State, 27-7 Nov. 21, 1953 Ann Arbor Michigan, 20-0 Nov. 20, 1954 Columbus Ohio State, 21-7 Nov. 19, 1955 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 17-0 Nov. 24, 1956 Columbus Michigan, 19-0 Nov. 23, 1957 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 31-14 Nov. 22, 1958 Columbus Ohio State, 20-14 Nov. 21, 1959 Ann Arbor Michigan, 23-14 Nov. 19, 1960 Columbus Ohio State, 7-0 Nov. 25, 1961 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 50-20 Nov. 24, 1962 Columbus Ohio State, 28-0 Nov. 30, 1963 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-10 Nov. 21, 1964 Columbus Michigan, 10-0 Nov. 20, 1965 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 9-7 Nov. 19, 1966 Columbus Michigan, 17-3 Nov. 25, 1967 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 24-14 Nov. 23, 1968 Columbus Ohio State, 50-14 Nov. 22, 1969 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-12 Nov. 21, 1970 Columbus Ohio State, 20-9 Nov. 20, 1971 Ann Arbor Michigan, 10-7 Nov. 25, 1972 Columbus Ohio State, 14-11 Nov. 24, 1973 Ann Arbor Tied, 10-10 Nov. 23, 1974 Columbus Ohio State, 12-10 Nov. 22, 1975 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-14 Nov. 20, 1976 Columbus Michigan, 22-0 Nov. 19, 1977 Ann Arbor Michigan, 14-6 Nov. 25, 1978 Columbus Michigan, 14-3 Nov. 17, 1979 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 18-15 Nov. 22, 1980 Columbus Michigan, 9-3 Nov. 21, 1981 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-9 Nov. 21, 1982 Columbus Ohio State, 24-14 Nov. 19, 1983 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-21 Nov. 17, 1984 Columbus Ohio State, 21-6 Nov. 23, 1985 Ann Arbor Michigan, 27-17 Nov. 22, 1986 Columbus Michigan, 26-24 Nov. 21, 1987 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 23-20 Nov. 19, 1988 Columbus Michigan, 34-31 Nov. 25, 1989 Ann Arbor Michigan, 28-18 Nov. 24, 1990 Columbus Michigan, 16-13 Nov. 23, 1991 Ann Arbor Michigan, 31-3 Nov. 21, 1992 Columbus Tied, 13-13 Nov. 20, 1993 Ann Arbor Michigan, 28-0 Nov. 19, 1994 Columbus Ohio State, 22-6 Nov. 25, 1995 Ann Arbor Michigan, 31-23 Nov. 23, 1996 Columbus Michigan, 13-9 Nov. 22, 1997 Ann Arbor Michigan, 20-14 Nov. 21, 1998 Columbus Ohio State, 31-16 Nov. 21, 1999 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-17 Nov. 18, 2000 Columbus Michigan, 38-26 Nov. 24, 2001 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 26-20 Nov. 23, 2002 Columbus Ohio State, 14-9 Nov. 22, 2003 Ann Arbor Michigan, 35-21 Nov. 20, 2004 Columbus Ohio State, 37-21 Nov. 19, 2005 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 25-21 Nov. 18, 2006 Columbus Ohio State, 42-39 Nov. 17, 2007 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-3 Nov. 22, 2008 Columbus Ohio State, 42-7 Nov. 21, 2009 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-10 Nov. 27, 2010* Columbus Ohio State, 37-7 Nov. 26, 2011 Ann Arbor Michigan, 40-34 Nov. 22, 2012 Columbus Ohio State, 26-21 Nov. 30, 2013 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 42-41 Nov. 29, 2014 Columbus Ohio State, 42-28 Nov. 28, 2015 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 42-13 Nov. 26, 2016 Columbus Ohio State, 30-27 Nov. 25, 2017 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 31-20 Nov. 24, 2018 Columbus Ohio State, 62-39

*Vacated win as a result of NCAA penalties