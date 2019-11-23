2019 DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 DIII football championship second round is set after 16 schools won in Saturday's opening round.
Mary Hardin-Baylor began its national championship defense with a dominating 43-14 victory over Redlands. The Crusaders will face Huntingdon (27-24 winners over Berry) next weekend.
Chapman and Central (Iowa) both advanced to the second round via overtime wins. Central (IA) outlasted Wisconsin-Oshkosh 38-37 after trailing 31-7 at halftime. Chapman won a fun triple overtime shootout 68-65 over Linfield in a game featuring 19 total touchdowns.
The field competes for a spot at Woodforest Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas, on Dec. 20 to play for the national championship. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule and scores from the first round to the final snap of the DIII football tournament.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show
2019 DIII football championship: Schedule and scores
The 2019 championship continues with eight second round games on Saturday, Nov. 30. You'll find the complete schedule and results for the first round below. We will update with each new round throughout, so check back each week of the tournament.
Saturday, Nov. 30 | Second round (all times Eastern)
- St. John's (Minn.) vs. Chapman TBA
- Huntingdon vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor TBA
- North Central (Ill.) vs. Mount Union TBA
- Brockport vs. Muhlenberg TBA
- Union (N.Y.) vs. Salisbury TBA
- Delaware Valley vs. Wesley TBA
- Central (Iowa) vs. Wheaton (Ill.) TBA
- Wartburg vs. UW-Whitewater TBA
Saturday, Nov. 23 | First round (all times Eastern)
- Huntingdon 27, Berry 24
- Wartburg 41, Hope 3
- Salisbury 83, SUNY Maritime 0
- Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0
- Wheaton (Ill) 51, Martin Luther 7
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill) 10
- Mount Union 65, Hanover 14
- Union (NY) 24, CWRU 21
- Brockport 33, Western New England 28
- Wesley 58, Framingham State 21
- Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater 20
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14
- Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37 (OT)
- St. John's (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47
- North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15
- Chapman 68, Linfield 65 (3OT)
DIII football championship: What to know
Will 2019 be the rubber match in DIII football's newest rivalry? The last two national championship games — also known as the Stagg Bowl — have seen Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union square off, with the Purple Raiders winning in 2017 and the Crusaders winning last year. There is zero question that both of these teams have the firepower to get back for another go.
Mount Union enters the tourney with the second-highest scoring offense in DIII football at 54.5 points per game and counters with the second-best scoring defense, allowing just 7.50 points-per-game. Mary Hardin-Baylor is right behind them, third in scoring (52.1 ppg) and defense (7.60 ppg). It's probably no surprise that both teams have yet to lose in 2019. In fact, the two teams both have just one loss apiece over the past three seasons and it has come to each other.
The Purple Raiders and The Cru are two of eight teams entering the tournament undefeated. They are joined by Salisbury, Union (NY), Wheaton (Ill), Muhlenberg, Bridgewater and Chapman. The only thing we know is that this tournament certainly won't end that way. Wheaton is one to watch, allowing a paltry 6.20 points per game in 2019.
History of the DIII football championship
Mary Hardin-Baylor won its second title in three years, defeating Mount Union 24-16 in 2018. It was the first DIII football championship in Shenandoah. The previous 25 years the Stagg Bowl was played in Salem, Virginia, and was an era dominated by Mount Union. The Purple Raiders won the first Stagg Bowl played in Salem back in 1993 as well as the final one in 2018 — and an unprecedented 11 in between.
Below is the complete history of the DIII football championship game.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Bridgewater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|Frosty Westering
|42-13
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington & Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington & Jefferson
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O'Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walkt Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1986
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1985
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1984
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (N.Y.)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1981
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1978
|Baldwin-Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1977
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|Wabash
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1976
|St.John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|31-28
|Towson
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phenix City, Ala.