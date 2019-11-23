2019 DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 DIII football championship second round is set after 16 schools won in Saturday's opening round.

Mary Hardin-Baylor began its national championship defense with a dominating 43-14 victory over Redlands. The Crusaders will face Huntingdon (27-24 winners over Berry) next weekend.

Chapman and Central (Iowa) both advanced to the second round via overtime wins. Central (IA) outlasted Wisconsin-Oshkosh 38-37 after trailing 31-7 at halftime. Chapman won a fun triple overtime shootout 68-65 over Linfield in a game featuring 19 total touchdowns.

The field competes for a spot at Woodforest Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas, on Dec. 20 to play for the national championship. Here is where you can find the bracket, schedule and scores from the first round to the final snap of the DIII football tournament.

2019 DIII football championship: Schedule and scores

The 2019 championship continues with eight second round games on Saturday, Nov. 30. You'll find the complete schedule and results for the first round below. We will update with each new round throughout, so check back each week of the tournament.

Saturday, Nov. 30 | Second round (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Nov. 23 | First round (all times Eastern)

DIII football championship: What to know

Will 2019 be the rubber match in DIII football's newest rivalry? The last two national championship games — also known as the Stagg Bowl — have seen Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union square off, with the Purple Raiders winning in 2017 and the Crusaders winning last year. There is zero question that both of these teams have the firepower to get back for another go.

Mount Union enters the tourney with the second-highest scoring offense in DIII football at 54.5 points per game and counters with the second-best scoring defense, allowing just 7.50 points-per-game. Mary Hardin-Baylor is right behind them, third in scoring (52.1 ppg) and defense (7.60 ppg). It's probably no surprise that both teams have yet to lose in 2019. In fact, the two teams both have just one loss apiece over the past three seasons and it has come to each other.

The Purple Raiders and The Cru are two of eight teams entering the tournament undefeated. They are joined by Salisbury, Union (NY), Wheaton (Ill), Muhlenberg, Bridgewater and Chapman. The only thing we know is that this tournament certainly won't end that way. Wheaton is one to watch, allowing a paltry 6.20 points per game in 2019.

History of the DIII football championship

Mary Hardin-Baylor won its second title in three years, defeating Mount Union 24-16 in 2018. It was the first DIII football championship in Shenandoah. The previous 25 years the Stagg Bowl was played in Salem, Virginia, and was an era dominated by Mount Union. The Purple Raiders won the first Stagg Bowl played in Salem back in 1993 as well as the final one in 2018 — and an unprecedented 11 in between.

Below is the complete history of the DIII football championship game.