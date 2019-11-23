College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Week 14 Top 25

Could Ohio State jump LSU for No. 1? We get the fourth College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Below, I project how the Week 14 CFP Top 25 rankings could look before the 7 p.m. ET announcement.

The committee will rank its Top 25 every week until the final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 8. You can read an overview of the committee's process here on the official site.

NOTE: This is how I think the committee could rank the teams on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Click or tap here for the actual rankings as they're revealed.

LSU (11-0): The Tigers might hold off Ohio State for No. 1 after Penn State battled to keep it close against OSU. As for LSU, a rout of Arkansas means the Tigers did what they could in Week 13. Ohio State (11-0): The Buckeyes led Penn State 21-0 before PSU rallied and lost by only 11. Is that enough for the committee to move Ohio State to No. 1? That's going to be the big question. Clemson (11-0): Clemson didn't play in Week 13, as rival South Carolina is next before the Tigers go for another ACC title. Georgia (10-1): The Bulldogs had another close one, but a win is a win. After Georgia Tech, UGA will be in Atlanta again for the SEC Championship Game against LSU. Alabama (10-1): The Tide might remain here for another week, though 'Bama will need to look mighty impressive against Auburn if it's going to hold off other 1-loss teams that could win their conferences. Utah (10-1): While Oregon stumbled against Arizona State, the Utes had an easier time in the state, as they crushed Arizona 35-7. Oklahoma (10-1): Jalen Hurts and OU rallied to stun Baylor, but the Sooners moved up only one spot. OU then held on against TCU. The Sooners will have to beat Baylor again in the Big 12 title game, but Oklahoma State is up first. Minnesota (10-1): The Gophers did what they needed to do in beating Northwestern. But the Gophers now must defeat rival Wisconsin to win the division. Penn State (9-2): The Nittany Lions showed a ton of fight in losing to Ohio State by only 11 on the road. But does that second loss mean PSU drops behind 1-loss Minnesota because of the head-to-head? Florida (9-2): The Gators are in the hunt for a New Year's Six spot. They get Florida State in Week 14. Wisconsin (9-2): Jonathan Taylor dominated against Purdue to set up a huge showdown with Minnesota for the Big Ten West title. Michigan (9-2): The Wolverines have looked good since early in the Penn State game, winning big at Indiana this week. But do they have what it takes to seriously push Ohio State, even at home? Baylor (10-1): The Bears clinched a spot Big 12 title game (and a rematch with Oklahoma) by beating Texas. Oregon (9-2): The Ducks will have to drop quite a bit for losing to what was a 5-5 Arizona State team. Those CFP hopes are gone. Auburn (8-3): The Tigers crushed FCS Samford. But all eyes now turn to 'Bama and the Iron Bowl. Auburn could end those Tide title hopes. Notre Dame (9-2): The Irish have an uphill climb to get in a better position to make the New Year's Six. They have to root for more upsets. Iowa (8-3): The Hawkeyes got a season-high 308 passing yards from Nate Stanley to get by Illinois. Memphis (10-1): It's a short week before facing Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 29. Cincinnati (10-1): The Bearcats had another close victory and now need to slow down the high-scoring Memphis offense. Boise State (10-1) The Broncos have fought through QB injury problems to keep on winning big, this time at Utah State. Oklahoma State (8-3): The Cowboys have very quietly won four in a row. Next up: Bedlam. Iowa State (7-4): The Cyclones scored two touchdowns in the final 5:10 to escape against Kansas. USC (8-4): Kedon Slovis passed for 515 yards and four touchdowns. But they need Utah to get upset by Colorado to win the Pac-12 South. Appalachian State (10-1): The Mountaineers have rebounded nicely since losing to Georgia Southern on Halloween. Navy (8-2): The Midshipmen might take the spot of current No. 25 SMU after beating the Mustangs 35-28.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Semifinals

Here's how I think the final CFP rankings will look.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (Peach Bowl)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl)

LSU gets the top spot (at least for now), but the committee might have a lengthy debate after Ohio State beat top-10 Penn State by 11 in Week 13. And the No. 1 spot matters because the No. 2 seed will (probably) have to play defending champion Clemson in the semifinals.

There's going to be some big questions for No. 4. Right now, Utah could make the jump, especially if it wins out and beats a now 2-loss Oregon team in the Pac-12 title game. But Oklahoma could easily slot in here should the Sooners win out. OU rallied to beat previously undefeated Baylor in Week 12. But the Sooners will need to do more.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: New Year's Six games

This is what I think the games and matchups will be at season's end. This isn't based off what the rankings will be this upcoming Tuesday.

Sugar Bowl : Georgia vs. Baylor

: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Ohio State

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking the remaining unbeaten teams this season