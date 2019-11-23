College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out the best college football moments from week 12

As we play Week 13 of the college football season, get the latest Top 25 rankings below. LSU remains No. 1 in the major polls: AP Poll, Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

In Tuesday's latest CFP rankings, Clemson and Georgia followed LSU and OSU to make up the top four again. Alabama was next at No. 5. Iowa State, Southern California and SMU joined the CFP rankings.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU 10-0 1 2 Ohio State 10-0 2 3 Clemson 11-0 3 4 Georgia 9-1 4 5 Alabama 9-1 5 6 Oregon 9-1 6 7 Utah 9-1 7 8 Penn State 9-1 9 9 Oklahoma 9-1 10 10 Minnesota 9-1 8 11 Florida 9-2 11 12 Wisconsin 8-2 14 13 Michigan 8-2 15 14 Baylor 9-1 13 15 Auburn 7-3 12 16 Notre Dame 8-2 16 17 Iowa 7-3 20 18 Memphis 9-1 18 19 Cincinnati 9-1 17 20 Boise State 9-1 21 21 Oklahoma State 7-3 22 22 Iowa State 6-4 NR 23 Southern Cal 7-4 NR 24 Appalachian State 9-1 25 25 SMU 9-1 NR

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 10-0 1478 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3 4 Georgia 9-1 1343 5 5 Alabama 9-1 1263 4 6 Oregon 9-1 1243 6 7 Utah 9-1 1155 8 8 Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10 9 Penn State 9-1 1030 9 10 Florida 9-2 984 11 11 Minnesota 9-1 902 7 12 Michigan 8-2 829 14 13 Baylor 9-1 787 12 14 Wisconsin 8-2 746 15 15 Notre Dame 8-2 676 16 16 Auburn 7-3 623 13 17 Cincinnati 9-1 536 17 18 Memphis 9-1 520 18 19 Iowa 7-3 493 23 20 Boise State 9-1 379 19 21 SMU 9-1 329 20 22 Oklahoma State 7-3 200 25 23 Appalachian State 9-1 154 NR 24 Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR 25 Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 13