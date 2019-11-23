College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

As we play Week 13 of the college football season, get the latest Top 25 rankings below. LSU remains No. 1 in the major polls: AP Poll, Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.
In Tuesday's latest CFP rankings, Clemson and Georgia followed LSU and OSU to make up the top four again. Alabama was next at No. 5. Iowa State, Southern California and SMU joined the CFP rankings.
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|10-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|10-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|5
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|7
|8
|Penn State
|9-1
|9
|9
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|10
|10
|Minnesota
|9-1
|8
|11
|Florida
|9-2
|11
|12
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|14
|13
|Michigan
|8-2
|15
|14
|Baylor
|9-1
|13
|15
|Auburn
|7-3
|12
|16
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|16
|17
|Iowa
|7-3
|20
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|18
|19
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|17
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|21
|21
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|22
|22
|Iowa State
|6-4
|NR
|23
|Southern Cal
|7-4
|NR
|24
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|25
|25
|SMU
|9-1
|NR
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13
RANK
NAME
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (54)
|10-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|10-0
|1478
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1442
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1343
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1263
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1243
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|1155
|8
|8
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1144
|10
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1030
|9
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|984
|11
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|902
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|829
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|787
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|746
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|676
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|623
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|536
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|520
|18
|19
|Iowa
|7-3
|493
|23
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|379
|19
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|329
|20
|22
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|200
|25
|23
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|154
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|132
|NR
|25
|Virginia Tech
|7-3
|61
|NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 13
RANK
NAME
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (55)
|10-0
|1615
|1
|2
|Ohio State (6)
|10-0
|1550
|2
|3
|Clemson (4)
|11-0
|1513
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|1383
|5
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|1366
|4
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|1301
|6
|7
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|1219
|8
|8
|Utah
|9-1
|1177
|9
|9
|Penn State
|9-1
|1081
|11
|10
|Florida
|9-2
|1031
|12
|11
|Minnesota
|9-1
|899
|7
|12
|Michigan
|8-2
|851
|14
|13
|Baylor
|9-1
|841
|10
|14
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|786
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|760
|16
|16
|Auburn
|7-3
|614
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|566
|17
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|539
|18
|19
|Boise State
|9-1
|469
|19
|20
|Iowa
|7-3
|434
|22
|21
|SMU
|9-1
|341
|20
|22
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|224
|24
|23
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|212
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|101
|NR
|25
|San Diego State
|8-2
|47
|NR