College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 13

Get the Week 13 college football rankings here. LSU is ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Ohio State second.
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 8 Penn State 28-17 to clinch the Big Ten East. No. 4 Georgia plays at home against Texas A&M, while No. 6 Oregon is at Arizona State.
College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 13 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 LSU vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 8 Penn State 17
- No. 4 Georgia vs. Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3
- No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 7 Utah at Arizona | 10 p.m. Saturday | FS1
- No. 9 Oklahoma vs. TCU | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 10 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
- No. 12 Wisconsin vs. Purdue | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 13 Michigan at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 14 Baylor vs. Texas | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 15 Auburn 52, Samford 0
- No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | NBC
- No. 17 Iowa 19, Illinois10
- No. 18 Memphis at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 19 Cincinnati vs. Temple | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2
- No. 20 Boise State at Utah State | 10:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN
- No. 21 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
- No. 22 Iowa State 41, Kansas 31
- No. 23 Southern California vs. UCLA | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 24 Appalachian State vs. Texas State | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN+
- No. 25 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|10-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|10-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|9-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|9-1
|5
|6
|Oregon
|9-1
|6
|7
|Utah
|9-1
|7
|8
|Penn State
|9-1
|9
|9
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|10
|10
|Minnesota
|9-1
|8
|11
|Florida
|9-2
|11
|12
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|14
|13
|Michigan
|8-2
|15
|14
|Baylor
|9-1
|13
|15
|Auburn
|7-3
|12
|16
|Notre Dame
|8-2
|16
|17
|Iowa
|7-3
|20
|18
|Memphis
|9-1
|18
|19
|Cincinnati
|9-1
|17
|20
|Boise State
|9-1
|21
|21
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|22
|22
|Iowa State
|6-4
|NR
|23
|Southern Cal
|7-4
|NR
|24
|Appalachian State
|9-1
|25
|25
|SMU
|9-1
|NR
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 12
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations
- No. 1 LSU 58, Ole Miss 37
- No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21
- No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3
- No. 4 Georgia 21, No. 12 Auburn 14
- No. 5 Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7
- No. 6 Oregon 34, Arizona 6
- No. 7 Utah 49, UCLA 3
- No. 20 Iowa 23, No. 8 Minnesota 19
- No. 9 Penn State 34, Indiana 27
- No. 10 Oklahoma 34, No. 13 Baylor 31
- No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6
- No. 14 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
- No. 15 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
- No. 16 Notre Dame 52, No. 23 Navy 20
- No. 17 Cincinnati 20, South Florida 17
- No. 18 Memphis 45, Houston 27
- Iowa State 23, No. 19 Texas 21
- No. 21 Boise State 42, New Mexico 9
- No. 22 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13
- West Virginia 24, No. 24 Kansas State 20
- No. 25 Appalachian State 56, Georgia State 27
