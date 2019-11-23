College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 13

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

Get the Week 13 college football rankings here. LSU is ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Ohio State second.

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 8 Penn State 28-17 to clinch the Big Ten East. No. 4 Georgia plays at home against Texas A&M, while No. 6 Oregon is at Arizona State.

College football rankings: Week 13 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 13 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU 10-0 1 2 Ohio State 10-0 2 3 Clemson 11-0 3 4 Georgia 9-1 4 5 Alabama 9-1 5 6 Oregon 9-1 6 7 Utah 9-1 7 8 Penn State 9-1 9 9 Oklahoma 9-1 10 10 Minnesota 9-1 8 11 Florida 9-2 11 12 Wisconsin 8-2 14 13 Michigan 8-2 15 14 Baylor 9-1 13 15 Auburn 7-3 12 16 Notre Dame 8-2 16 17 Iowa 7-3 20 18 Memphis 9-1 18 19 Cincinnati 9-1 17 20 Boise State 9-1 21 21 Oklahoma State 7-3 22 22 Iowa State 6-4 NR 23 Southern Cal 7-4 NR 24 Appalachian State 9-1 25 25 SMU 9-1 NR

College Football rankings: Results from Week 12

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.

