DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

The first round of the 2019 DII football championship is in the books. Upsets were rampant on Saturday, Nov. 23 as a pair of No. 2 seeds fell, as well as two No. 4 seeds and one more three-seed. Sixteen teams can start to prepare for Saturday, Nov. 30 when the second round of the DII football tournament continues.

This is your one-stop-shop for schedule, scores, the bracket and updates from each from opening kickoff to the championship game on Dec. 21 from McKinney, Texas.

2019 DII football championship first round: A day of upsets

The first round showed why the DII football championship is one of the best tournaments in all of college sports.

Anything can happen.

Some incredible upsets and fantastic finishes went down. Here are the highlights.

Lindenwood went into Cliff Harris Stadium and took down No. 2-seeded Ouachita Baptist 41-38, getting the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left. It was a back and forth battle all day long, but in the end, the Lions defeated their third top 25 team of the season. Lindenwood will be heading to one of the winningest teams in DII football history and try to make Northwest Missouri State its next top 25 victim.

Not to be outdone, Texas A&M-Commerce traveled to Tarleton State — owners of the best home record in DII football — and upset the No. 2-seeded Texans in a rematch from earlier in the season. Quarterback Miklo Smalls led the Lions through the air (197 yards passing) and on the ground (126 yards rushing), but it was the defense that deserves the credit here. The Lions held one of DII football's best offenses to 16 points and 330 total yards in the upset.

You could barely catch your breath with the three games played at noon. All three came down to the final minutes of play. Indiana (Pa) took the lead over Shepherd with 1:40 left, but Tyson Bagent led the Rams right back down to field connecting with Devin Phelps for the 31-27 win with just 11 ticks on the clock. Notre Dame jumped out to a big lead but was able to hold off West Chester's 17-point second half and win 31-24. Tiffin's star running back Ja'Quan Hardy gave the Dragons the late lead with 1:26 remaining, but Collin DiGalbo found big tight end Jack Pilkerton for the six-yard touchdown and 33-31 lead with 44 seconds left on the clock and inevitably the win.

Carson-Newman and West Florida did their best to shake things up in Super Region Two. Both teams went on the road and pulled off impressive wins. The Eagles defense struggled to maintain dual-threat Ja'Rome Johnson but stepped up when it needed to in a 17-9 win. West Florida, our team to watch in this part of the bracket, dominated Wingate. Quarterback Austin Reed and Quentin Randolph hooked up for two more scores in the 38-17 win after connecting three times a week ago.

The 2019 DII football championship: What to read

Consider this your crash course, a DII football championship 101 if you would.

The DII football championship is a five-round, single-elimination tournament in which 28 schools vie for the national title. The tournament concludes in McKinney, Texas, with this year's game taking place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. For a complete look at how the tournament works, check this out: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

How is Augustana (SD) playing in Colorado? There is a new format this year. The selection committee had the flexibility to move teams from their traditional Super Regions if it reduced travel and expenses. To find out exactly how the new format works, tap here: THE NEW DII FOOTBALL BRACKET, EXPLAINED

DII football championship: History

Valdosta State defeated Ferris State in a thrilling championship game last year to win its fourth national championship in program history. The Blazers enter the 2019 DII football championship as the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two with an undefeated record.

The Blazers are looking to match Northwest Missouri State's incredible 2015 and 2016 run when the Bearcats won back-to-back seasons without losing a game. The complete history of the DII football championship game is below.