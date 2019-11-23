The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

Lenoir-Rhyne had a big 36-7 victory over Miles in the first round of the 2019 DII football championship. That gave the Bears their 14th win at home, and with Tarleton State's loss and the Blazers on a bye, that becomes the longest current home winning streak in DII football.

THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Updates, bracket and schedule for the full tournament

Earlier this season, Southern Arkansas and Colorado State-Pueblo both picked up losses snapping what was then the longest streaks at 17 and 15 respectively, and put Indiana (Pa)'s all-time record of 31-straight home wins safely out of reach for a bit longer.

Here's a look at the longest home winning streak in DII football history, the current leaders, and some impressive road warriors as well.

DII football home winning streaks: Indiana (Pa)'s record run

Southern Arkansas — which picked up its 17th consecutive home victory in Week 2 narrowly escaping Oklahoma Baptist 30-28 — was shut down by Harding 31-0 in Week 3. Interestingly enough, Harding was the last team the Muleriders lost to at home before the streak began. CSU-Pueblo lost its home opener in a top 20 showdown against Colorado School of Mines, 34-14 ending the Thunderwolves 15-game run at the ThunderBowl.

The Crimson Hawks record is now out of reach for quite a few seasons to come.

IUP racked up 31-consecutive home wins beginning on Nov. 22, 1986, against West Chester as hosts of the PSAC Championship game. It lasted a DII record six more seasons until Oct. 17, 1992. The Hawks nearly kept the streak alive, losing 35-33 to Towson on Halloween two weeks later. Eerily enough, Towson also happened to be the team that IUP lost to the week prior to the start of the historic win-streak.

DII football home winning streaks: The longest current home runs

Lenoir-Rhyne just keeps winning at home. The Bears defeated Miles in Round 1 of the DII football championship and will get to host at least one more game against Carson-Newman next week. Valdosta State closed out its 2019 regular-season home slate perfect with that big top 20 win over West Florida, putting them at 13 straight wins. The Blazers will come off a bye looking for No. 14 in a rematch against the same Argos. Ferris State is right behind the pack with its 12th home victory in the Anchor-Bone Classic in Week 10.

MORE DII FOOTBALL HISTORY: Longest winning streaks | Programs with the most titles

DII football road warriors: Top 3 longest road winning streaks

What about the road warriors of DII football? Minnesota State, who has won 34-straight conference games, sits atop the pack with 18 consecutive road wins after a big Super Region victory over Sioux Falls. Ferris State and Kutztown also improved their winning streaks in Week 9, with the Golden Bears locking up the PSAC East with a win at West Chester.

Minnesota State — 19

Ferris State — 16

Kutztown — 14

TOP STORIES: DII football news | Stay up to date with the DII hub | Join the DII newsletter