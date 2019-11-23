Ohio State vs. Penn State football: Time, TV channel, prediction

It's another top-10 showdown between Ohio State and Penn State when the two meet this Saturday, Nov. 23. It's a huge game with Big Ten East and College Football Playoff implications.
It's the third season in a row the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are both in the top 10 for their game. Below, find a prediction, preview and how to watch information.
Ohio State vs. Penn State football: Time, TV channel
The Big Ten East rivals play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23. The game can be watched on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Penn State football: Preview, prediction
Three seasons ago, Grant Haley returned a blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to lift PSU to a shocking win against then-No. 2 Ohio State.
But the next two years, Ohio State stunned Penn State with second-half rallies to win by a single point twice: 27-26 in 2018 and 39-38 in 2017.
Though both teams are in the CFP hunt this season, Ohio State has looked like the much more dominant force than Penn State has.
No. 2 Ohio State has won by at least 40 points in six of their 10 wins — and by at least 31 in two more; No. 9 Penn State has four wins by 7 points or fewer.
Though LSU QB Joe Burrow is the clear Heisman favorite right now, OSU QB Justin Fields would have a strong argument with a big closing run. Right now, what's hurt him is the Buckeyes have been winning by huge margins week after week that they haven't needed Fields to play deep into the second half or fourth quarter.
But Saturday's game is a huge chance to stand out — and he's facing a Penn State pass defense that's been very leaky the last two games:
- Peyton Ramsey (Indiana): 31-for-41 passing, 371 yards, 1 TD
- Tanner Morgan (Minnesota): 18-for-20 passing, 339 yards, 3 TDs
Yikes.
|Ohio State
|Tale of the Tape
|Penn State
|10-0 (7-0)
|Record (Big Ten)
|9-1 (6-1)
|No. 2
|AP Poll ranking
|No. 9
|51.5
|PPG
|36.8
|9.8
|Points against
|13.5
|541.7
|Offensive yards per game
|426.6
|254.3
|Passing yards per game
|253.5
|287.4
|Rushing yards per game
|173.1
|216.4
|Defensive yards per game
|316.2
|126.0
|Passing yards allowed
|240.3
|90.4
|Rushing yards allowed
|75.9
|+13
|Turnover margin
|+6
|Justin Fields
2,164 yards (31 TDs, 1 INT)
|Passing leader
|Sean Clifford
2,450 yards (22 TDs, 6 INT)
|J.K. Dobbins
1,289 yards (7.0 avg.), 13 TDs
|Rushing leader
|Journey Brown
521 yards (6.1 avg.), 6 TDss
|Chris Olave
593 yards, 9 TDs
|Receiving leader
|KJ Hamler
791 yards, 8 TDs
|Chase Young
29 tackles, 15.5 tfl, 13.5 sacks
|Defensive leader
|Yetur Gross-Matos
30 tackles, 10.5 tfl, 6.5 sacks
|def. Rutgers, 56-21
|Last week
|def. Indiana, 31-24
|at Michigan
12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30
|Next week
|vs. Rutgers
3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30
So what can Penn State do to give the Buckeyes a scare?
If star WR KJ Hamler is healthy, he has the big-play ability that could lead to quick strikes for Penn State. The Nittany Lions probably won't be able to keep Ohio State's offense quiet for an entire game, so PSU will need to score some points. And they might have to do it in a hurry.
Also, Sean Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted 9:01 in the fourth quarter last week to help put away Indiana. If PSU can't strike quickly, it will want to keep Ohio State's offense off the field as much as possible. But can Penn State consistently finish drives? If PSU settles for field goals, that could doom it.
Ohio State clinches the Big Ten East with a win, though the rivalry game with Michigan is still to come next week. If Penn State wins, the Lions must beat Rutgers next week to clinch the division crown.
Penn State might keep it close for a bit, but expect the Ohio State offensive fireworks to be too much.
|The Pick
|Ohio State 38,
Penn State 21
Ohio State vs. Penn State: Series history, scores
The Buckeyes lead the series 19-14 all-time, including wins in each of the last two seasons.
|Date
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|Location
|Sept. 29, 2018
|Ohio State
|27-26
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 28, 2017
|Ohio State
|39-38
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 22, 2016
|Penn State
|24-21
|Ohio State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 17, 2015
|Ohio State
|38-10
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 25, 2014
|Ohio State
|31-24
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 26, 2013
|Ohio State
|63-14
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 27, 2012
|Ohio State
|35-23
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Nov. 19, 2011
|Penn State
|20-14
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 13, 2010*
|Ohio State
|38-14
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 7, 2009
|Ohio State
|24-7
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 25, 2008
|Penn State
|13-6
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 27, 2007
|Ohio State
|37-17
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Sept. 23, 2006
|Ohio State
|28-6
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 8, 2005
|Penn State
|17-10
|Ohio State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 30, 2004
|Ohio State
|21-10
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 1, 2003
|Ohio State
|21-20
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 26, 2002
|Ohio State
|13-7
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 21, 2001
|Penn State
|29-27
|Ohio State
|University Park, PA
|Sept. 23, 2000
|Ohio State
|45-6
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 16, 1999
|Penn State
|23-10
|Ohio State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 3, 1998
|Ohio State
|28-9
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 11, 1997
|Penn State
|31-27
|Ohio State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 5, 1996
|Ohio State
|38-7
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 7, 1995
|Ohio State
|28-25
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 29, 1994
|Penn State
|63-14
|Ohio State
|University Park, PA
|Oct. 30, 1993
|Ohio State
|24-6
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Dec. 26, 1980
|Penn State
|31-19
|Ohio State
|Tempe, AZ
|Sept. 16, 1978
|Penn State
|19-0
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Sept. 18, 1976
|Ohio State
|12-7
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|Sept. 20, 1975
|Ohio State
|17-9
|Penn State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 7, 1964
|Penn State
|27-0
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 9, 1963
|Penn State
|10-7
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Oct. 20, 1956
|Penn State
|7-6
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
|Nov. 16, 1912
|Penn State
|37-0
|Ohio State
|Columbus, Ohio
*-Vacated