Ohio State vs. Penn State football: Time, TV channel, prediction

It's another top-10 showdown between Ohio State and Penn State when the two meet this Saturday, Nov. 23. It's a huge game with Big Ten East and College Football Playoff implications.

It's the third season in a row the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are both in the top 10 for their game. Below, find a prediction, preview and how to watch information.

Ohio State vs. Penn State football: Time, TV channel

The Big Ten East rivals play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23. The game can be watched on FOX.

TV SCHEDULE: The complete TV channel and times for Week 13 and beyond

Ohio State vs. Penn State football: Preview, prediction

Three seasons ago, Grant Haley returned a blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to lift PSU to a shocking win against then-No. 2 Ohio State.

But the next two years, Ohio State stunned Penn State with second-half rallies to win by a single point twice: 27-26 in 2018 and 39-38 in 2017.

Though both teams are in the CFP hunt this season, Ohio State has looked like the much more dominant force than Penn State has.

No. 2 Ohio State has won by at least 40 points in six of their 10 wins — and by at least 31 in two more; No. 9 Penn State has four wins by 7 points or fewer.

Though LSU QB Joe Burrow is the clear Heisman favorite right now, OSU QB Justin Fields would have a strong argument with a big closing run. Right now, what's hurt him is the Buckeyes have been winning by huge margins week after week that they haven't needed Fields to play deep into the second half or fourth quarter.

But Saturday's game is a huge chance to stand out — and he's facing a Penn State pass defense that's been very leaky the last two games:

Peyton Ramsey (Indiana): 31-for-41 passing, 371 yards, 1 TD

Tanner Morgan (Minnesota): 18-for-20 passing, 339 yards, 3 TDs

Yikes.

Ohio State

Tale of the Tape Penn State

10-0 (7-0) Record (Big Ten) 9-1 (6-1) No. 2 AP Poll ranking No. 9 51.5 PPG 36.8 9.8 Points against 13.5 541.7 Offensive yards per game 426.6 254.3 Passing yards per game 253.5 287.4 Rushing yards per game 173.1 216.4 Defensive yards per game 316.2 126.0 Passing yards allowed 240.3 90.4 Rushing yards allowed 75.9 +13 Turnover margin +6 Justin Fields

2,164 yards (31 TDs, 1 INT) Passing leader Sean Clifford

2,450 yards (22 TDs, 6 INT) J.K. Dobbins

1,289 yards (7.0 avg.), 13 TDs Rushing leader Journey Brown

521 yards (6.1 avg.), 6 TDss Chris Olave

593 yards, 9 TDs Receiving leader KJ Hamler

791 yards, 8 TDs Chase Young

29 tackles, 15.5 tfl, 13.5 sacks Defensive leader Yetur Gross-Matos

30 tackles, 10.5 tfl, 6.5 sacks def. Rutgers, 56-21 Last week def. Indiana, 31-24 at Michigan

12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 Next week vs. Rutgers

3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30

UNDEFEATED WATCH: Tracking the remaining undefeated teams this season

So what can Penn State do to give the Buckeyes a scare?

If star WR KJ Hamler is healthy, he has the big-play ability that could lead to quick strikes for Penn State. The Nittany Lions probably won't be able to keep Ohio State's offense quiet for an entire game, so PSU will need to score some points. And they might have to do it in a hurry.

Also, Sean Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted 9:01 in the fourth quarter last week to help put away Indiana. If PSU can't strike quickly, it will want to keep Ohio State's offense off the field as much as possible. But can Penn State consistently finish drives? If PSU settles for field goals, that could doom it.

Ohio State clinches the Big Ten East with a win, though the rivalry game with Michigan is still to come next week. If Penn State wins, the Lions must beat Rutgers next week to clinch the division crown.

Penn State might keep it close for a bit, but expect the Ohio State offensive fireworks to be too much.

The Pick Ohio State 38,

Penn State 21

POLLS: The latest College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Series history, scores

The Buckeyes lead the series 19-14 all-time, including wins in each of the last two seasons.

Date Winner Score Loser Location Sept. 29, 2018 Ohio State 27-26 Penn State University Park, PA Oct. 28, 2017 Ohio State 39-38 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 22, 2016 Penn State 24-21 Ohio State University Park, PA Oct. 17, 2015 Ohio State 38-10 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 25, 2014 Ohio State 31-24 Penn State University Park, PA Oct. 26, 2013 Ohio State 63-14 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 27, 2012 Ohio State 35-23 Penn State University Park, PA Nov. 19, 2011 Penn State 20-14 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Nov. 13, 2010* Ohio State 38-14 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Nov. 7, 2009 Ohio State 24-7 Penn State University Park, PA Oct. 25, 2008 Penn State 13-6 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 27, 2007 Ohio State 37-17 Penn State University Park, PA Sept. 23, 2006 Ohio State 28-6 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 8, 2005 Penn State 17-10 Ohio State University Park, PA Oct. 30, 2004 Ohio State 21-10 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Nov. 1, 2003 Ohio State 21-20 Penn State University Park, PA Oct. 26, 2002 Ohio State 13-7 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 21, 2001 Penn State 29-27 Ohio State University Park, PA Sept. 23, 2000 Ohio State 45-6 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 16, 1999 Penn State 23-10 Ohio State University Park, PA Oct. 3, 1998 Ohio State 28-9 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 11, 1997 Penn State 31-27 Ohio State University Park, PA Oct. 5, 1996 Ohio State 38-7 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 7, 1995 Ohio State 28-25 Penn State University Park, PA Oct. 29, 1994 Penn State 63-14 Ohio State University Park, PA Oct. 30, 1993 Ohio State 24-6 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Dec. 26, 1980 Penn State 31-19 Ohio State Tempe, AZ Sept. 16, 1978 Penn State 19-0 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Sept. 18, 1976 Ohio State 12-7 Penn State University Park, PA Sept. 20, 1975 Ohio State 17-9 Penn State Columbus, Ohio Nov. 7, 1964 Penn State 27-0 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Nov. 9, 1963 Penn State 10-7 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Oct. 20, 1956 Penn State 7-6 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio Nov. 16, 1912 Penn State 37-0 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio

*-Vacated