Here are the remaining undefeated DII football teams in 2019

Valdosta State was one of nine undefeated teams in the 2018 DII football championship tournament and the only one to run the table, finish 14-0 and win the title. There are six undefeated teams looking to hear their name called for the bracket on Sunday, Nov. 17, with an unblemished record.

Let's take a look at those teams. Note, this is through the first round of the playoffs, which saw Ouachita Baptist, Tarleton State and Bowie State see their undefeated runs end in the DII football championship. Check back for the updated list each week of the NCAA DII football championship tournament.

No. 1 Valdosta State (10-0)

Big wins: Sept. 21 vs. West Alabama, 44-27; Nov. 9 vs. West Florida, 26-21; Nov. 16 vs. West Georgia, 42-14

The Blazers have won 24 in a row, though their Week 8 win was as close as it gets. Rogan Wells broke a 40-yard touchdown on 4th and 2 with 49 seconds left to secure the 20-15 win over North Greenville. Valdosta State is looking to match Northwest Missouri State's run in 2015 and 2016 of back-to-back undefeated national championship campaigns.

Rogan Wells saves Valdosta State's perfect season, rumbles 40 yards for game-winning score

No. 2 Ferris State (10-0)

Big wins: Sept. 5 vs. Findlay, 24-23; Sept. 21 vs. Ashland, 28-13; Oct. 26 vs. Saginaw Valley State, 34-10; Nov. 9 Grand Valley State, 21-16

The Bulldogs were three points shy of becoming the first 16-0 team in DII football history last season. Jayru Campbell has had an injury-riddled 2019 but Travis Russell has played well in his stead. The Bulldogs took down Grand Valley State 21-16 in The Anchor-Bone Classic on Nov. 9 to win another GLIAC title.

No. 4 Minnesota State (11-0)

Big wins: Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 52-7; Nov. 9 Sioux Falls, 42-39

The Mavericks have owned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 34-straight conference victories dating back to October of 2016. They picked up a big win in Super Region Four against Sioux Falls on Nov. 9.

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0)

Big wins: Sept. 14 vs. Virginia Union, 28-11; Nov. 2 vs. Wingate, 20-13

The Bears pulled through in a tremendous South Atlantic Conference matchup against nationally-ranked Wingate, winning 20-13 at Moretz Stadium. Lenoir-Rhyne has now reeled off 12-straight at home, the second-longest current streak in DII football.

No. 7 Colorado School of Mines (11-0)

Big wins: Sept. 21 vs. CSU-Pueblo, 34-14

The Orediggers have been impressive, and the emergence of freshman quarterback John Matocha has complemented the already strong offense very well. The scarier part is that the Mines pulled off back-to-back shutouts earlier this season and are a well-rounded, fine-tuned machine heading down the stretch.

No. 8 Slippery Rock (11-0)

Big wins: Oct. 12 vs. Indiana (Pa), 45-42; Nov. 2 vs. Cal (Pa), 31-28; Kutztown on Nov. 16, 37-35

The Rock is in the driver's seat and locked up the PSAC West with a last-second field goal to beat Cal (Pa) on Nov. 2. Slippery Rock hasn't lost a conference game in the regular season since 2017. The Rock won the PSAC championship defeating then-undefeated Kutztown 37-35.

