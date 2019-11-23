Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're through Week 13 of the 2019 college football season. There are only three undefeated teams left, as Minnesota lost to Iowa and Oklahoma defeated previously unbeaten Baylor.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 LSU (11-0)

Last game: def. Arkansas 56-20

Next: vs. Texas A&M | 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 | ESPN

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

Yet again, LSU simply outscored to run away from an overmatched SEC team. This time it was Arkansas. Joe Burrow had 327 passing yards and three touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire needed only six rushing attempts to run for 188 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers are officially SEC West champs and will play UGA for the SEC title.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0)

Last game: def. Penn State, 28-17

Next: at Michigan | 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 | FOX

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

It looked like OSU would blow out Penn State, but the Buckeyes did enough to stop a Nittany Lions push and win by 11. That clinched the Big Ten East as OSU plays at rival Michigan next. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins both accounted for two touchdowns, while the defensive front put continued pressure on the Penn State QBs.

No. 3 Clemson (11-0)

Last game: def. Wake Forest, 52-3

Next: at South Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 | ESPN

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Since beating North Carolina by a point, Clemson has crushed Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, FCS Wofford, N.C. State and now Wake Forest.

In the 52-3 win against the Demon Deacons, Trevor Lawrence passed for 272 yards and four touchdowns while Travis Etienne had 121 yards and a score on the ground. The Tigers next play at rival South Carolina on Nov. 30.

College football undefeated teams by conference

