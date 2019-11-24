College football rankings: LSU remains No. 1 as Michigan, Minnesota jump into the Top 10

Check out the best college football moments from week 13

Ohio State's win against Penn State in a top-10 meeting and Arizona State's stunner over Oregon led to some changes in the Top 10 for Sunday's new AP Poll.

The Buckeyes' showdown with rival Michigan is now a top-10 meeting, as the Wolverines jumped to 10th. In other key games this week, No. 5 Alabama plays No. 16 Auburn, No. 18 Memphis hosts No. 19 Cincinnati and No. 9 Minnesota plays No. 13 Wisconsin for the Big Ten West title.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU (50) 11-0 1 2 Ohio State (9) 11-0 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 3 4 Georgia 10-1 4 5 Alabama 10-1 5 6 Utah 10-1 7 7 Oklahoma 10-1 8 8 Florida 9-2 10 9 Minnesota 10-1 11 10 Michigan 9-2 12 11 Baylor 10-1 13 12 Penn State 9-2 9 13 Wisconsin 9-2 14 14 Oregon 9-2 6 15 Notre Dame 9-2 15 16 Auburn 8-3 16 17 Memphis 10-1 18 18 Cincinnati 10-1 17 19 Iowa 8-3 19 20 Boise State 10-1 20 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 22 22 Appalachian State 10-1 23 23 Virginia Tech 8-3 25 24 Navy 8-2 NR 25 Southern California 8-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.

Moving up:

Five previously ranked teams moved up two spots. Four of those were because top-10 teams Penn State and Oregon lost. That made room for both Minnesota (up to 9th) and Michigan (up to 10th).

Florida (now 8th), Baylor (up to 11th) and Virginia Tech (now No. 23) also moved up a couple of spots.

Moving down or out:

Oregon had the biggest fall after losing to Arizona State 31-28. The Ducks dropped eight spots from No. 6 all the way to No. 14 ahead of the Civil War with Oregon State. Oregon has already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game but is now possibly out of the College Football Playoff.

Among teams ranked last week to remain in the poll, Penn State had the second-largest drop: three spot. The Nittany Lions lost by 11 to No. 2 Ohio State and fell to No. 12.

First-place votes counter:

LSU crushed Arkansas 56-20 while Ohio State defeated then-No. 8 Penn State 28-17. That didn't lead to many changes in the No. 1 vote situation.

No. 1 LSU: 50 first-place votes from 54 (down 4)

No. 2 Ohio State: 9 first-place votes from 5 (up 5)

No. 3 Clemson: 3 first-place votes from 3 (no change)

What's at stake in Week 14

This is the last week before conference championships. Here's where we stand for the division races:

American Athletic

East Division: Cincinnati has clinched the East.

West Division: Memphis clinches the West by beating Cincinnati in Week 14. Navy clinches by beating Houston and if Cincinnati defeats Memphis.

ACC

Atlantic Division: Clemson has clinched the Atlantic

Coastal Division: The winner of the Virginia-Virginia Tech game in Week 14 clinches the division.

Big 12

Oklahoma will play Baylor in the conference championship game

Big Ten

East Division: Ohio State has clinched the East.

West Division: The winner of Minnesota-Wisconsin clinches the West.

Conference USA

East Division: Florida Atlantic clinches the division by beating Southern Miss. Marshall must beat FIU get Southern Miss to beat FAU.

West Division: UAB, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss are tied at 5-2.

MAC

East Division: Miami (Ohio) has clinched the division.

West Division: Western Michigan clinches by beating Northern Illinois. Central Michigan clinches by beating Toledo and if Northern Illinois beats WMU.

Mountain West

Boise State will play at home against Hawai'i in the title game.

Pac-12

North Division: Oregon has clinched the division.

South Division: Utah clinches with a win against Colorado. USC wins the division if Colorado beats Utah.

SEC

LSU will play Georgia in Atlanta for the title.

Sun Belt