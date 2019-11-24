College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We've got Week 14 college football polls on Sunday, Nov. 24. Below, get the Coaches and AP Poll Top 25 rankings.
LSU is again No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches rankings. Minnesota and Michigan have moved into the top 10 in the AP. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (50)
|11-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State (9)
|11-0
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|7
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|8
|8
|Florida
|9-2
|10
|9
|Minnesota
|10-1
|11
|10
|Michigan
|9-2
|12
|11
|Baylor
|10-1
|13
|12
|Penn State
|9-2
|9
|13
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|14
|14
|Oregon
|9-2
|6
|15
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|15
|16
|Auburn
|8-3
|16
|17
|Memphis
|10-1
|18
|18
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|17
|19
|Iowa
|8-3
|19
|20
|Boise State
|10-1
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|22
|22
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|23
|23
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|25
|24
|Navy
|8-2
|NR
|25
|Southern California
|8-4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (52)
|11-0
|1561
|1
|2
|Ohio State (7)
|11-0
|1510
|2
|3
|Clemson (4)
|11-0
|1464
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|1351
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|1325
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|1252
|8
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|1223
|7
|8
|Florida
|9-2
|1074
|10
|9
|Minnesota
|10-1
|1014
|11
|10
|Baylor
|10-1
|924
|13
|11
|Michigan
|9-2
|893
|12
|12
|Penn State
|9-2
|857
|9
|13
|Oregon
|9-2
|816
|6
|14
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|799
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|737
|15
|16
|Auburn
|8-3
|652
|16
|17
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|535
|17
|18
|Memphis
|10-1
|528
|18
|19
|Boise State
|10-1
|493
|19
|20
|Iowa
|8-3
|434
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|256
|23
|22
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|232
|22
|23
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|123
|NR
|24
|Navy
|8-2
|110
|NR
|25
|Southern California
|8-4
|75
|NR