Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 24, 2019

College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out the best college football moments from week 13

We've got Week 14 college football polls on Sunday, Nov. 24. Below, get the Coaches and AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

LSU is again No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches rankings. Minnesota and Michigan have moved into the top 10 in the AP. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (50) 11-0 1
2 Ohio State (9) 11-0 2
3 Clemson (3) 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 7
7 Oklahoma 10-1 8
8 Florida 9-2 10
9 Minnesota 10-1 11
10 Michigan 9-2 12
11 Baylor 10-1 13
12 Penn State 9-2 9
13 Wisconsin 9-2 14
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Notre Dame 9-2 15
16 Auburn 8-3 16
17 Memphis 10-1 18
18 Cincinnati 10-1 17
19 Iowa 8-3 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 22
22 Appalachian State 10-1 23
23 Virginia Tech 8-3 25
24 Navy 8-2 NR
25 Southern California 8-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (52) 11-0 1561 1
2 Ohio State (7) 11-0 1510 2
3 Clemson (4) 11-0 1464 3
4 Georgia 10-1 1351 4
5 Alabama 10-1 1325 5
6 Utah 10-1 1252 8
7 Oklahoma 10-1 1223 7
8 Florida 9-2 1074 10
9 Minnesota 10-1 1014 11
10 Baylor 10-1 924 13
11 Michigan 9-2 893 12
12 Penn State 9-2 857 9
13 Oregon 9-2 816 6
14 Wisconsin 9-2 799 14
15 Notre Dame 9-2 737 15
16 Auburn 8-3 652 16
17 Cincinnati 10-1 535 17
18 Memphis 10-1 528 18
19 Boise State 10-1 493 19
20 Iowa 8-3 434 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 256 23
22 Appalachian State 10-1 232 22
23 Virginia Tech 8-3 123 NR
24 Navy 8-2 110 NR
25 Southern California 8-4 75 NR

Alabama vs. Auburn: 2019 Iron Bowl time, stream, series history

The 2019 Iron Bowl, featuring Alabama and Auburn, is one of the in the biggest games of Week 14. Get the game time, stream and series history here.
Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2019 season. There are three teams that remain unbeaten.
2019 SEC football schedule: Game times, TV channels for every week

The 2019 SEC football season is in Week 14 and goes through the SEC Championship Game on December 7. Get the full schedule, including TV channels, here.
