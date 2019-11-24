College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out the best college football moments from week 13

We've got Week 14 college football polls on Sunday, Nov. 24. Below, get the Coaches and AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

LSU is again No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches rankings. Minnesota and Michigan have moved into the top 10 in the AP. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be announced at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU (50) 11-0 1 2 Ohio State (9) 11-0 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 3 4 Georgia 10-1 4 5 Alabama 10-1 5 6 Utah 10-1 7 7 Oklahoma 10-1 8 8 Florida 9-2 10 9 Minnesota 10-1 11 10 Michigan 9-2 12 11 Baylor 10-1 13 12 Penn State 9-2 9 13 Wisconsin 9-2 14 14 Oregon 9-2 6 15 Notre Dame 9-2 15 16 Auburn 8-3 16 17 Memphis 10-1 18 18 Cincinnati 10-1 17 19 Iowa 8-3 19 20 Boise State 10-1 20 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 22 22 Appalachian State 10-1 23 23 Virginia Tech 8-3 25 24 Navy 8-2 NR 25 Southern California 8-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.

