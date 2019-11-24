College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 14

Check out the best college football moments from week 13

Check out the best college football moments from week 13

Find the Week 14 college football rankings here. LSU is again ranked No. 1, with the AP Poll now having Navy and Southern California ranked.

This story will be updated again on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when the new College Football Playoff rankings are revealed.

College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 14 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

College Football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU (50) 11-0 1 2 Ohio State (9) 11-0 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 3 4 Georgia 10-1 4 5 Alabama 10-1 5 6 Utah 10-1 7 7 Oklahoma 10-1 8 8 Florida 9-2 10 9 Minnesota 10-1 11 10 Michigan 9-2 12 11 Baylor 10-1 13 12 Penn State 9-2 9 13 Wisconsin 9-2 14 14 Oregon 9-2 6 15 Notre Dame 9-2 15 16 Auburn 8-3 16 17 Memphis 10-1 18 18 Cincinnati 10-1 17 19 Iowa 8-3 19 20 Boise State 10-1 20 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 22 22 Appalachian State 10-1 23 23 Virginia Tech 8-3 25 24 Navy 8-2 NR 25 Southern California 8-4 NR Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 13

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.