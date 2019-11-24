College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 14

Find the Week 14 college football rankings here. LSU is again ranked No. 1, with the AP Poll now having Navy and Southern California ranked.
This story will be updated again on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when the new College Football Playoff rankings are revealed.
College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 14 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 LSU vs. Texas A&M | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 8 Florida at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | SEC Network
- No. 9 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 11 Baylor at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 12 Penn State vs. Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Big Ten Network
- No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State | 4 p.m. Saturday | Pac-12 Network
- No. 15 Notre Dame at Stanford | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 18 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. Friday | ABC
- No. 19 Iowa at Nebraska | 2:30 p.m. Friday | Big Ten Network
- No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State | 3:30 p.m. Friday | CBSSN
- No. 22 Appalachian State at Troy | 6 p.m. Friday | ESPN+
- No. 23 Virginia Tech at Virginia | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 24 Navy at Houston | 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 | ESPN2
- No. 25 Southern California: OFF
College Football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (50)
|11-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State (9)
|11-0
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|7
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|8
|8
|Florida
|9-2
|10
|9
|Minnesota
|10-1
|11
|10
|Michigan
|9-2
|12
|11
|Baylor
|10-1
|13
|12
|Penn State
|9-2
|9
|13
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|14
|14
|Oregon
|9-2
|6
|15
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|15
|16
|Auburn
|8-3
|16
|17
|Memphis
|10-1
|18
|18
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|17
|19
|Iowa
|8-3
|19
|20
|Boise State
|10-1
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|22
|22
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|23
|23
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|25
|24
|Navy
|8-2
|NR
|25
|Southern California
|8-4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 13
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
- No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20
- No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 8 Penn State 17
- No. 4 Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13
- No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3
- Arizona State 31, No. 6 Oregon 28
- No. 7 Utah 35, Arizona 7
- No. 9 Oklahoma 28, TCU 24
- No. 10 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
- No. 12 Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24
- No. 13 Michigan 39, Indiana 14
- No. 14 Baylor 24, Texas 10
- No. 15 Auburn 52, Samford 0
- No. 16 Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
- No. 17 Iowa 19, Illinois10
- No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10
- No. 19 Cincinnati 15, Temple 13
- No. 20 Boise State 56, Utah State 21
- No. 21 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
- No. 22 Iowa State 41, Kansas 31
- No. 23 Southern California 52, UCLA 35
- No. 24 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13
- Navy 35, No. 25 SMU 28