FCS bracket revealed for 2019 Division I football championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 24 teams competing for the 2019 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. The top eight national seeds will host winners from the first-round matchups.

Two-time defending national champion North Dakota State University (12-0) tops the bracket as the number one seed after winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bison are making their 10th consecutive and 15th overall appearance in the championship.

FCS SCORES AND NEWS: View the interactive bracket | Full FCS football scoreboard | 2019 stats leaders

James Madison University (11-1) is the number two seed after earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Colonial Athletic Association. The Dukes are making their sixth straight and 16th overall appearance in the championship.

Weber State University (9-3) is the number three seed after winning a share of their third-straight Big Sky Conference title and the conference’s automatic qualification. The Wildcats will make their fourth consecutive appearance in the championship and eighth overall.

California State University, Sacramento (9-3) is the number four seed after earning a share of the conference title in the Big Sky. The title was the first for the Hornets, who are making their inaugural appearance in the championship field.

Montana State University- Bozeman (9-3) will be the fifth seed. The Bobcats are making their second straight and 10th appearance overall in the championship.

The University of Montana (9-3) is amongst the field for the 24th time overall. The Grizzlies are making their first appearance since 2015 and will be the sixth seed.

South Dakota State University (8-4) captured the seventh seed and will make their eighth consecutive appearance and ninth total in the championship.

The eighth and final seeded team will be the University of Central Arkansas (9-3). The Bears earned a share of the Southland title and will compete in the championship for the fifth time in the last nine years.

During the previous 42 years of the championship, 21 schools have won a national title, six of which earned a place in this year’s bracket.

GET READY FOR FRISCO: 2019 FCS championship information | Buy tickets now | Event schedule

The 2019 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams in the 24-team bracket for the championship are seeded and receive first round byes. Team pairings are determined primarily according to geographical proximity.

Teams from the same conference will not be paired for first round games. (except for teams from the same conference that did not play against each other during the regular season; such teams may play each other in the first round).

2019 NCAA Division I Football Championship Automatic Qualifiers (10)

CONFERENCE TEAM 2019 RECORD APP. WON LOST LAST APPEARANCE Big Sky Weber St. 9-3 7 5 7 2018 Big South Monmouth 10-2 1 0 1 2017 Colonial James Madison 11-1 15 17 13 2018 Missouri Valley Football North Dakota St. 12-0 9 32 2 2018 Northeast Central Conn. St. 11-1 1 0 1 2017 Ohio Valley Austin Peay 9-3 FIRST APPEARANCE Patriot Holy Cross 7-5 2 0 2 2009 Pioneer Football San Diego 9-2 4 2 4 2018 Southern Wofford 8-3 9 9 9 2018 Southland Nicholls St. 8-4 5 2 5 2018

2019 NCAA Division I Football Championship At-Large Selections (14)

Team Conference 2019 Record App. Won Lost LAST Appearance Albany (NY) CAA 8-4 1 0 1 2011 Central Ark. Southland 9-3 4 2 4 2017 Furman SoCon 8-4 17 19 16 2017 Illinois St. MVFC 8-4 7 7 7 2016 Kennesaw St. Big South 10-2 2 3 2 2018 Montana Big Sky 9-3 23 32 21 2015 Montana St. Big Sky 9-3 9 7 8 2018 North Dakota Independent 7-4 1 0 1 2016 Sacramento St. Big Sky 9-3 FIRST APPEARANCE South Dakota St. MVFC 8-4 8 8 8 2018 Southeastern La. Southland 7-4 2 1 2 2014 Southeast Mo. St. OVC 9-3 2 1 2 2018 UNI MVFC 8-4 20 24 20 2018 Villanova CAA 9-3 12 12 11 2016

Longest Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship

Including 2019*

North Dakota St. – 10

South Dakota St. – 8

James Madison – 6

San Diego – 4

Wofford – 4

Weber St.– 4

Consecutive Tournament Appearances in the Championship Ending

Jacksonville St. – 6

Most Tournament Appearances in the Championship

Montana- 24

UNI – 21

Furman- 18

James Madison – 16

Villanova- 13

Schools Making the Championship for the First Time

Austin Peay

Sacramento St.

Longest Stretch between Championship Appearances

Holy Cross- 2009

Albany (NY)- 2011



Schools by Conference

Big Sky Conference – 4

Missouri Valley Football Conference – 4

Colonial Athletic Association- 3

Southland Conference – 3

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

November 30 at Thibodaux, Louisiana, 4 p.m., (ESPN3)

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls St. (8-4)

November 30 at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Illinois St. (8-4) at Southeast Mo. St. (9-3)

November 30 at Albany, New York 1 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Central Conn. St. (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4)

November 30 at Clarksville, Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3)

November 30 at Spartanburg, South Carolina, 1:30 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Kennesaw St. (10-2) at Wofford (8-3)

November 30 at Hammond, Louisiana, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern La. (7-4)

November 30 at Cedar Falls, Iowa, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

San Diego (9-2) at UNI (8-4)

November 30 at West Long Branch, New Jersey, Noon (ET) (ESPN3)

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2)

SECOND-ROUND GAMES

December 7 at Fargo, North Dakota, 3:30 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Nicholls St./North Dakota winner at #1 North Dakota St. (12-0)

December 7 at Conway, Arkansas, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Illinois St./Southeast Mo. St. winner at #8 Central Ark. (9-3)

December 7 at Bozeman, Montana, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Central Conn. St./Albany (NY) winner at #5 Montana St. (9-3)

December 7 at Sacramento, California, 9 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Furman/Austin Peay winner at #4 Sacramento St. (9-3)

December 7 at Ogden, Utah, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Kennesaw St./Wofford winner at #3 Weber St. (9-3)

December 7 at Missoula, Montana 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Villanova/Southeastern La. winner at #6 Montana (9-3)

December 7 at Brookings, South Dakota, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

San Diego/UNI winner at #7 South Dakota St. (8-4)

December 7 at Harrisonburg, Virginia, 1 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Holy Cross/Monmouth winner at #2 James Madison (11-1)

Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2019 championship will be updated at NCAA.com. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, Nov. 30 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, January 11 at Noon (ET) on ABC.