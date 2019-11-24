FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

The 24 teams in the 2019 FCS football championship field were announced on Sunday, Nov. 24. The tournament will now get started on Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games.
Follow along below for latest championship news and see the updated bracket, schedule and round-by-round results. This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.
2019 FCS playoffs: The championship bracket
Twenty-four teams were selected to the 2019 FCS championship bracket. Ten were awarded automatic qualification via regular season conference championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected at large.
Below is a look at the full 2019 bracket.
FCS playoffs: Schedule, scores and how to watch
The first round of the 2019 tournament kicks off Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games. The winners will move on to face the top eight seeds — who receive first-round byes — on Saturday, Dec. 7.
All games are hosted on campus until the national championship game. The title will be decided on Jan. 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Here is the round-by-round schedule:
All times in ET
FIRST ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30):
- Holy Cross at Monmouth | Noon | ESPN3
- Central Connecticut State at Albany (NY) | 1 p.m. | ESPN3
- Furman at Austin Peay | 1 p.m. | ESPN3
- Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
- San Diego at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
- North Dakota at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
- Villanova at Southeastern Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
- Kennesaw State at Wofford | 4 p.m. | ESPN3
SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Dec. 7)
- TBD at No. 2 James Madison | 1 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 7 South Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 8 Central Arkansas | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 6 Montana | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 5 Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 3 Weber State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 1 North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
- TBD at No. 4 Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN3
QUARTERFINALS (Friday & Saturday, Dec. 13-14)
- Four TBD games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3
SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 21)
- TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
- TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Saturday, Jan. 11)
- TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ABC
FCS playoffs: National championship history
North Dakota State leads all FCS programs with seven national titles, all coming since 2011. Below is the complete FCS national championship history, since 1978.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Ruby Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.