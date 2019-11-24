FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

The 24 teams in the 2019 FCS football championship field were announced on Sunday, Nov. 24. The tournament will now get started on Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games.

Follow along below for latest championship news and see the updated bracket, schedule and round-by-round results. This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

2019 FCS playoffs: The championship bracket

Twenty-four teams were selected to the 2019 FCS championship bracket. Ten were awarded automatic qualification via regular season conference championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected at large.

Below is a look at the full 2019 bracket.

FCS playoffs: Schedule, scores and how to watch

The first round of the 2019 tournament kicks off Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games. The winners will move on to face the top eight seeds — who receive first-round byes — on Saturday, Dec. 7.

All games are hosted on campus until the national championship game. The title will be decided on Jan. 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Here is the round-by-round schedule:

All times in ET

FIRST ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30):

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Dec. 7)

QUARTERFINALS (Friday & Saturday, Dec. 13-14)

Four TBD games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 21)

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Saturday, Jan. 11)

TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ABC

FCS playoffs: National championship history

North Dakota State leads all FCS programs with seven national titles, all coming since 2011. Below is the complete FCS national championship history, since 1978.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.