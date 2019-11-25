TRENDING:

Eric Moyer | Great American Conference | November 25, 2019

DII football: Here are the 36 players nominated for the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy

2019 DII Football: 2019 Selection Show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A total of 36 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Ten nominees hail from Super Region One, four from Super Region Two, 10 from Super Region Three and 12 from Super Region Four.

FOLLOW THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Schedule, bracket, scores and updates from the tournament

The sports information directors at the 167 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 36 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, Dec. 2.

The winner of the 2019 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 20 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on January 9, 2020.

The sports information directors at their respective schools nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The winner is then determined in a nation-wide vote of the Division II sports information directors.

The group of 36 candidates includes 13 quarterbacks, 10 running backs, seven wide receivers, three defensive linemen and three linebackers. The list features 20 seniors, 10 juniors, five sophomores and one freshman. Two nominees - Notre Dame (Ohio)’s Jaleel McLaughlin and Valdosta State’s Rogan Wells - return after advancing to the finalist stage in 2018.

LOOK BACK: Our preseason Harlon Hill watchlist

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

2019 Harlon hill candidates
SUPER REGIONAL ONE    
Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
Dominic Cizauskas LB Glenville State
Collin DiGalbo QB Kutztown
Justin Felder RB Stonehill
JaQuan Hardy RB Tiffin
Austin Hensley QB West Virginia State
Drew Mahoney WR Bentley
Quinton Maxwell QB Indiana (Pa)
Jaleel McLaughlin RB Notre Dame (OH)
Roland Rivers III QB Slippery Rock
SUPER REGIONAL TWO    
Jaquan Artis DE Lenoir-Rhyne
Craig Rucker WR Mars Hill
Rogan Wells QB Valdosta State
Antonio Wimbush RB Carson-Newman
SUPER REGIONAL THREE    
Brook Bolles QB Central Missouri
Cade Brister QB Lindenwood
Cole Chancey FB Harding
L’liott Curry WR Henderson State
Austin Edwards DE Ferris State
Leon Eggleston LB Wayne State (MI)
Hosea Franklin RB Lincoln (MO)
Allie Freeman RB Ouachita Baptist
Preston Haire QB Oklahoma Baptist
Al McKeller RB Indianapolis
SUPER REGIONAL FOUR    
Tariq Bitson WR Adams State
Ty Currie QB Western Oregon
Daniel Davis WR Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Garrett DL Concordia-St. Paul
Nate Gunn RB Minnesota State
Chris Hoad LB Texas Permian Basin
Dalton Holst QB Chardon State
Zimari Manning WR Tarleton State
John Matocha QB Colorado School of Mines
Michael Roots RB Central Washington
Paul Terry RB Eastern New Mexico
Caden Walters QB Sioux Falls

