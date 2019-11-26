TRENDING:

Live Scores

Men's basketball

Maui Invitational: Scores, bracket

😱 How SFA beat No. 1 Duke

CFP: Ohio State jumps LSU for No. 1
football-fbs flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | November 26, 2019

Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14

Check out the best college football moments from week 13

For the third time this season, we have a new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

On Tuesday, the committee’s latest rankings were unveiled and they placed the Ohio State Buckeyes at the No. 1 spot after their win over then-ranked No. 8 Penn State. While the Buckeyes rose a place, Penn State fell two places to 10th.

In order, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Utah rounded out the top six.

The lone newcomer to the rankings this week is Virginia Tech, which appeared at No. 24 after a 28-0 home victory over Pitt. 

Let’s take a closer look at the rankings.

TOP 25 POLLS: College Football Playoff | Associated Press | Coaches Poll

Through Games NOV. 25, 2019

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 11-0 2
2 LSU 11-0 1
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 6
7 Oklahoma 10-1 9
8 Minnesota 10-1 10
9 Baylor 10-1 14
10 Penn State 9-2 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 9-2 12
13 Michigan 9-2 13
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Auburn 8-3 15
16 Notre Dame 9-2 16
17 Iowa 8-3 17
18 Memphis 10-1 18
19 Cincinnati 10-1 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 21
22 Southern California 8-4 23
23 Iowa State 7-4 22
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 NR
25 Appalachian State 10-1 24

 IRON BOWL: Everything to know about Alabama vs. Auburn in 2019

Ohio State is the new No. 1

The Buckeyes remained undefeated this week by beating Big Teen foe Penn State 28-17. Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and 188 yards, then rushed for 68 more yards in the victory.

The committee, apparently, thought the Buckeyes’ victory was enough to become No. 1 the same week LSU thrashed Arkansas, 56-20. Tigers’ coach Ed Oregon might have summed up the significance of that victory best, saying there wasn’t ”to be too much of a celebration" for the Tigers because the 2-9 Razorbacks “haven't beaten anybody in a long time."

This week, LSU takes on a 7-4 Texas A&M team that lost to No. 4 Georgia by just six points. Meanwhile, Ohio State takes on heated rival No. 13 Michigan.

No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia each have games against non-conference in-state rivals, facing South Carolina and Georgia Tech this weekend. No. 5 Alabama takes on No. 15 Auburn and No. 6 Utah faces Colorado.

PREVIEW: How to watch, what you need to know about Ohio State vs. Michigan

Big 12 shuffle

The committee changed its opinion on how it values teams from the Big 12, it seems.

A week ago, Oklahoma jumped up just one spot after beating Baylor. But this week, Baylor leapt forward five spots after beating Texas at home, and Oklahoma moved up two spots after beating an unranked TCU side.

Baylor moving up in the poll gives us two Big 12 teams in the top 10. Oklahoma has the chance to pick up two more wins against ranked opponents before the final ranking is set, as the Sooners will face No. 21 Oklahoma State this weekend and then get a rematch with No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 title game.

TV SCHEDULE: Complete game times and TV listings for Week 14

Group of Five race remains the same

Appalachian State fell a place to No. 25, but the other Group of Five teams in the playoff rankings remained the same, with Memphis, Cincinnati and Boise State filing in at Nos. 18, 19 and 20 for the second straight week.

A notable absence from that race this week is Navy. The Midshipmen are 8-2, with losses only to Notre Dame and Memphis, and wins over Air Force and SMU. Navy is ranked in the AP and Coaches Poll, and still has the chance to win the American Athletic Conference Championship, should it beat Houston this weekend and should Cincinnati beat Memphis.

But Cincinnati and Memphis could run the game back on Dec. 7 to determine the conference’s champion. The winner will have a good chance to claim the bid to New Year's Six.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: When might each unbeaten team lose?

Viewer’s guide to Thanksgiving week in women’s college basketball

Here’s a guide to all the women's college basketball games you should be watching over Thanksgiving week and weekend.
READ MORE

AP Top 25 women's college basketball: Oregon still No. 1, Arizona jumps in

The top 12 in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll remained unchanged this week, but Arizona made it's 2019 debut at No. 24. Things could be shaken up by a handful of ranked match-ups this week.
READ MORE

College volleyball rankings: Baylor new No. 1, Wisconsin rewarded for big wins

With just one week left in the 2019 college volleyball regular season, things are coming down to the wire. Baylor is back at No. 1 after a big win last week over Texas, and Stanford and Wisconsin are rewarded for their big wins this season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners