Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 26, 2019

College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Find the full announcement schedule below, up through the final selection date on Sunday, Dec. 8.

In the fourth Top 25 rankings, the Ohio State moved ahead of LSU for No. 1. Clemson and Georgia rounded out the top four spots.

Last season, Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Once again, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.

2019 College Football Playoff rankings

Through Nov. 25, 2019

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 11-0 2
2 LSU 11-0 1
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 6
7 Oklahoma 10-1 9
8 Minnesota 10-1 10
9 Baylor 10-1 14
10 Penn State 9-2 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 9-2 12
13 Michigan 9-2 13
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Auburn 8-3 15
16 Notre Dame 9-2 16
17 Iowa 8-3 17
18 Memphis 10-1 18
19 Cincinnati 10-1 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 21
22 Southern California 8-4 23
23 Iowa State 7-4 22
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 NR
25 Appalachian State 10-1 24

College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, times

The CFP rankings will be announced on ESPN at these times and dates:

  • 9-9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5*
  • 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12
  • 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19
  • 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • 7-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3
  • 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 (CFP teams, New Year's Six teams revealed)

*Approximate start time. Rankings will be revealed between the Kansas-Duke and Michigan State-Kentucky basketball games at Madison Square Garden.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: History of college football champions

College Football Playoff: Schedule for New Year's Six

Date Game Time
Saturday, Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl 12 p.m. ET
Saturday, Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) 4 or 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28 Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) 4 or 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30 Orange Bowl 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl 8:45 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13 CFP National Championship Game 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Rankings, history

In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)

2017

  • Week 9: Georgia
  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

RANKINGS: All major college football polls

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

