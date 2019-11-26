TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 26, 2019

College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We have the major Top 25 rankings for Week 14. Though LSU is No. 1 in the AP and Coaches Poll, Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Also in the CFP, Baylor made the biggest jump of five spots to No. 9. Oregon had the largest fall, dropping eight spots to No. 14.

College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Week 14

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 11-0 2
2 LSU 11-0 1
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 6
7 Oklahoma 10-1 9
8 Minnesota 10-1 10
9 Baylor 10-1 14
10 Penn State 9-2 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 9-2 12
13 Michigan 9-2 13
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Auburn 8-3 15
16 Notre Dame 9-2 16
17 Iowa 8-3 17
18 Memphis 10-1 18
19 Cincinnati 10-1 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 21
22 Southern California 8-4 23
23 Iowa State 7-4 22
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 NR
25 Appalachian State 10-1 24

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (50) 11-0 1
2 Ohio State (9) 11-0 2
3 Clemson (3) 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 7
7 Oklahoma 10-1 8
8 Florida 9-2 10
9 Minnesota 10-1 11
10 Michigan 9-2 12
11 Baylor 10-1 13
12 Penn State 9-2 9
13 Wisconsin 9-2 14
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Notre Dame 9-2 15
16 Auburn 8-3 16
17 Memphis 10-1 18
18 Cincinnati 10-1 17
19 Iowa 8-3 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 22
22 Appalachian State 10-1 23
23 Virginia Tech 8-3 25
24 Navy 8-2 NR
25 Southern California 8-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 14

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (52) 11-0 1561 1
2 Ohio State (7) 11-0 1510 2
3 Clemson (4) 11-0 1464 3
4 Georgia 10-1 1351 4
5 Alabama 10-1 1325 5
6 Utah 10-1 1252 8
7 Oklahoma 10-1 1223 7
8 Florida 9-2 1074 10
9 Minnesota 10-1 1014 11
10 Baylor 10-1 924 13
11 Michigan 9-2 893 12
12 Penn State 9-2 857 9
13 Oregon 9-2 816 6
14 Wisconsin 9-2 799 14
15 Notre Dame 9-2 737 15
16 Auburn 8-3 652 16
17 Cincinnati 10-1 535 17
18 Memphis 10-1 528 18
19 Boise State 10-1 493 19
20 Iowa 8-3 434 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 256 23
22 Appalachian State 10-1 232 22
23 Virginia Tech 8-3 123 NR
24 Navy 8-2 110 NR
25 Southern California 8-4 75 NR

