College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 14

There's a new No. 1, as Ohio State has jumped ahead of LSU for the top spot in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings. Below, get the new Top 25 and schedule for this week.
The current top four is Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Baylor made a big leap, going up five spots to No. 9.
College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 14 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 2 LSU vs. Texas A&M | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 6 Utah vs. Colorado | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 8 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 9 Baylor at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 10 Penn State vs. Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Big Ten Network
- No. 11 Florida at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | SEC Network
- No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State | 4 p.m. Saturday | Pac-12 Network
- No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska | 2:30 p.m. Friday | Big Ten Network
- No. 18 Memphis vs. No. 19 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. Friday | ABC
- No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State | 3:30 p.m. Friday | CBSSN
- No. 22 Southern California: OFF
- No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas State | 7 p.m. Saturday | FS1
- No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 25 Appalachian State at Troy | 6 p.m. Friday | ESPN+
College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Ohio State
|11-0
|2
|2
|LSU
|11-0
|1
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|6
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|9
|8
|Minnesota
|10-1
|10
|9
|Baylor
|10-1
|14
|10
|Penn State
|9-2
|8
|11
|Florida
|9-2
|11
|12
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|12
|13
|Michigan
|9-2
|13
|14
|Oregon
|9-2
|6
|15
|Auburn
|8-3
|15
|16
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|16
|17
|Iowa
|8-3
|17
|18
|Memphis
|10-1
|18
|19
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|19
|20
|Boise State
|10-1
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|21
|22
|Southern California
|8-4
|23
|23
|Iowa State
|7-4
|22
|24
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|NR
|25
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|24
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 13
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
- No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20
- No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 8 Penn State 17
- No. 4 Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13
- No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3
- Arizona State 31, No. 6 Oregon 28
- No. 7 Utah 35, Arizona 7
- No. 9 Oklahoma 28, TCU 24
- No. 10 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
- No. 12 Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24
- No. 13 Michigan 39, Indiana 14
- No. 14 Baylor 24, Texas 10
- No. 15 Auburn 52, Samford 0
- No. 16 Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
- No. 17 Iowa 19, Illinois10
- No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10
- No. 19 Cincinnati 15, Temple 13
- No. 20 Boise State 56, Utah State 21
- No. 21 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
- No. 22 Iowa State 41, Kansas 31
- No. 23 Southern California 52, UCLA 35
- No. 24 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13
- Navy 35, No. 25 SMU 28