TRENDING:

Live Scores

Men's basketball

Maui Invitational: Scores, bracket

😱 How SFA beat No. 1 Duke

CFP: Ohio State jumps LSU for No. 1
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 27, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 14

5 college football games to watch in week 14

There's a new No. 1, as Ohio State has jumped ahead of LSU for the top spot in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings. Below, get the new Top 25 and schedule for this week.

The current top four is Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Baylor made a big leap, going up five spots to No. 9.

College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 14 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 14

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 11-0 2
2 LSU 11-0 1
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 6
7 Oklahoma 10-1 9
8 Minnesota 10-1 10
9 Baylor 10-1 14
10 Penn State 9-2 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 9-2 12
13 Michigan 9-2 13
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Auburn 8-3 15
16 Notre Dame 9-2 16
17 Iowa 8-3 17
18 Memphis 10-1 18
19 Cincinnati 10-1 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 21
22 Southern California 8-4 23
23 Iowa State 7-4 22
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 NR
25 Appalachian State 10-1 24

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 13

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the Week 14 Top 25

After beating Penn State, Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14. LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Utah round out the top six.
READ MORE

College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We're playing Week 14 of the 2019 college football season. Get the College Football Playoff rankings, AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 here.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, times, TV channels

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released six times in the 2019 season, the last deciding which teams make the semifinals. Check out the full schedule here.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners