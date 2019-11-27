College football Week 14 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

It's going to be a wild week full of rivalry games in Week 14. Below, we preview the top games, what to watch out for and the Top 25 rankings.

In some of the highly anticipated games, No. 1 Ohio State plays No. 13 Michigan and No. 5 Alabama is at No. 15 Auburn. In the Big Ten West, No. 8 Minnesota plays at home against No. 12 Wisconsin.

College football Week 14 preview: Top games

No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia | 12 p.m. Friday | ABC

Virginia hasn't beaten the Hokies since 2003. If the Cavaliers can do that this season, they'll play Clemson for the ACC title. But Virginia Tech is in the same position: This is a winner-take-all game for the ACC Coastal championship. The winner could also be in the best position to play in the Orange Bowl should Clemson make the CFP.

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis | 3:30 p.m. Friday | ABC

This could be the first of two consecutive meetings. Cincinnati has already clinched the AAC East. Memphis is tied with Navy at 6-1 in the West and has the head-to-head edge. The winner of this is going to remain the favorite to earn a New Year's Six spot.

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX

The Wolverines haven't beaten Ohio State since 2011. Michigan came in with the higher ranking last year, but OSU routed the Wolverines 62-39. Ohio State is undefeated and No. 2, so Michigan will have to pull a major stunner to win and really throw chaos into the College Football Playoff picture.

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

Since the Gamecocks won five in a row in this series from 2009 to 2013, Clemson has completely turned things around. The Tigers are on a five-game run themselves and have won by 49, 24 and 21 points the past three seasons. Clemson has also been winning big each week since the close call against North Carolina on Sept. 28. Expect another huge winning margin.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

Alabama was ranked No. 1 for the Iron Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but the Tide are "only" No. 5 this season. Since Alabama can't win the SEC West, it'll need to win impressively here and hope for chaos throughout the nation to end up with a College Football Playoff spot. Which QB will have the better game: Alabama's Mac Jones with Tua Tagovailoa injured? Or Auburn freshman Bo Nix?

No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

Here's another division matchup with a win-and-your-in situation. Both the Badgers and Gophers clinch the Big Ten West with a victory, with Minnesota still in position to make a run for the College Football Playoff. Another Gophers win could be a sign of the changing rivalry: Minnesota's win last season ended Wisconsin's run of 14 in a row.

Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

Texas A&M will play the No. 1 team in the country for the third time this season (Clemson and Alabama the others). That's never happened before to a team. LSU will probably have too much offense to A&M to keep pace, but the Tigers still have to show they have the defense to complement QB Joe Burrow and the high-scoring attack that's likely needed to win the national title.

Colorado at No. 6 Utah | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

With Oregon losing to Arizona State, Utah is now the Pac-12's top contender to make the College Football Playoff. Though the Utes will be expected to win, especially because this is at home, Colorado just beat Washington and needs to win to become bowl eligible.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX

As OU has found ways to escape seemingly every week, Oklahoma State has won four in a row without much national attention. Yes, this is Bedlam, but the Cowboys lost starting QB Spencer Sanders (2,065 passing yards and 625 rushing yards) to injury and he'll be out. But star power remains with OU QB Jalen Hurts and WR CeeDee Lamb and Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard.

How could the College Football Playoff 1-loss order change?

Going into Week 14, the SEC's Georgia and Alabama lead the way for the 1-loss teams.

But things can change — and they can change quickly.

Assuming there are no upsets this week, the 1-loss team with the most to benefit would be Minnesota. Though Gophers are ranked only No. 8, they have to think they're into the CFP should they win out, especially with No. 12 Wisconsin and new No. 1 Ohio State potentially up next (Minnesota would play OSU for the Big Ten title if it beats Wisconsin).

Among 1-loss teams, Utah is probably in the second-best position to make the CFP, should it win out. The No. 6 Utes already aren't far out of the top 4, plus a win against a possible 10-2 Oregon team in the Pac-12 Championship Game would be a good closing argument. That could be enough to jump ahead of Alabama and Georgia (if UGA loses to LSU in the SEC Championship Game).

Though they're Nos. 4 and 5, Georgia and Alabama are perhaps the most intriguing teams. The Bulldogs would take a second defeat should they fall to LSU in Atlanta (or, gulp, 3-8 Georgia Tech this Saturday), but a close loss to LSU could have UGA in position to be the first 2-loss team to make the CFP. As for the Tide, 11-1 is a great record, but Alabama probably lacks the high-end wins to hold off possible 1-loss conference champions Minnesota (or Utah...or even Baylor/Oklahoma, etc.).

Could the No. 1 rankings change again?

We wondered if Ohio State's 11-point win against then-No. 8 Penn State would be enough for Ohio State be become the new No. 1 at LSU's expense.

It turns out it was.

UNDEFEATED: Tracking the remaining undefeated teams

The Buckeyes returned to the top spot after losing the No. 1 ranking a few weeks ago following LSU's win at Alabama.

But that doesn't mean OSU will maintain that No. 1 hold.

Yes, Ohio State plays No. 13 Michigan while LSU gets unranked Texas A&M. And OSU then plays what will likely be a top-10 team in the Big Ten Championship Game (Minnesota or Wisconsin).

However, LSU is set to play No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, which is the exact kind of matchup that could lead to a change at the top — particularly if the Tigers win impressively.

In other years, getting No. 1 or No. 2 might not matter that much. But this is different. Clemson looks set to be No. 3 should the Tigers get to 13-0. As the defending national champions, Clemson is the team you'd want to avoid as long as possible.

We have some heated debates ahead.

College football rankings for Week 14

RANK CFP ASSOCIATED PRESS COACHES POLL 1.

Ohio State

(50)

LSU (52) 2.

LSU



(9)

Ohio State (7) 3.

Clemson

Clemson (3)

Clemson (4) 4.

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia 5.

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama 6.



Utah

Utah

Utah 7.

Oklahoma



Oklahoma



Oklahoma 8.

Minnesota

Florida

Florida 9.

Baylor

Minnesota

Minnesota 10.

Penn State

Michigan

Baylor 11.

Florida

Baylor

Michigan 12.

Wisconsin

Penn State

Penn State 13.

Michigan

Wisconsin

Oregon 14.

Oregon

Oregon

Wisconsin 15.

Auburn

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 16.

Notre Dame

Auburn

Auburn 17.

Iowa

Memphis

Cincinnati 18.

Memphis

Cincinnati

Memphis 19.

Cincinnati

Iowa

Boise State 20.

Boise State

Boise State

Iowa 21.

Oklahoma State



Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State 22.

Southern California

Appalachian State

Appalachian State 23.

Iowa State

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech 24.

Virginia Tech



Navy

Navy 25.

Appalachian State

USC

USC

Week 14 college football schedule, game times, TV channels

WEEK 14

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Ohio at Akron | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 28

Ole Miss at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ABC

Texas Tech at Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX

Toledo at Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Kent State at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Miami (OH) at Ball State | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Bowling Green at Buffalo | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Missouri at Arkansas (Little Rock, AR) | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

West Virginia at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Washington State at Washington | 4 p.m. | FOX

No. 25 Appalachian State at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

South Florida at UCF | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ABC

Louisville at Kentucky | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Indiana at Purdue | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Florida International at Marshall | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Northwestern at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FS1

Holy Cross at Monmouth (FCS Championship — First Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Wake Forest at Syracuse | 12:30 p.m. | RSN

Tulsa at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Texas State at Coastal Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Connecticut State at Albany (FCS Championship — First Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Furman at Austin Peay (FCS Championship — First Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico State at Liberty | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at Old Dominion | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Wyoming at Air Force | 2 p.m. | Facebook

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State (FCS Championship — First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

San Diego at Northern Iowa (FCS Championship — First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN

UNLV at Nevada | 3 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

Rice at UTEP | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Rutgers at No. 10 Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at Florida Atlantic | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

UTSA at Louisiana Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Maryland at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

UConn at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Boston College at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Miami at Duke | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 9 Baylor at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

UAB at North Texas | 4 p.m. | Stadium

No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford | 4 p.m. | FOX

Vanderbilt at Tennessee | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Oregon State at No. 14 Oregon | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Utah State at New Mexico | 4 p.m. | Facebook

Tulane at SMU | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

North Dakota at Nicholls (FCS Championship — First Round) | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Kennesaw State at Wofford (FCS Championship — First Round) | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Villanova at SE Louisiana (FCS Championship — First Round) | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Arkansas State at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling vs. Southern (New Orleans) | 5 p.m. | NBC Sports

Georgia State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | FS1

Navy at Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

North Carolina at N.C. State | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Colorado at No. 6 Utah | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

UL Monroe at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida State at No. 11 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | FOX

BYU at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

California at UCLA | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Arizona at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Fresno State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Army at Hawai'i | 12:30 a.m. (Sunday, Dec. 1) | CBSSN