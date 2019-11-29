College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Week 14. Though LSU is No. 1 in the AP and also the Coaches Poll, Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Also in the CFP, Baylor made the biggest jump of five spots to No. 9. Oregon had the largest drop among ranked teams, dropping eight spots to No. 14.
College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Week 14
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Ohio State
|11-0
|2
|2
|LSU
|11-0
|1
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|6
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|9
|8
|Minnesota
|10-1
|10
|9
|Baylor
|10-1
|14
|10
|Penn State
|9-2
|8
|11
|Florida
|9-2
|11
|12
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|12
|13
|Michigan
|9-2
|13
|14
|Oregon
|9-2
|6
|15
|Auburn
|8-3
|15
|16
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|16
|17
|Iowa
|8-3
|17
|18
|Memphis
|10-1
|18
|19
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|19
|20
|Boise State
|10-1
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|21
|22
|Southern California
|8-4
|23
|23
|Iowa State
|7-4
|22
|24
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|NR
|25
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|24
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (50)
|11-0
|1
|2
|Ohio State (9)
|11-0
|2
|3
|Clemson (3)
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|7
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|8
|8
|Florida
|9-2
|10
|9
|Minnesota
|10-1
|11
|10
|Michigan
|9-2
|12
|11
|Baylor
|10-1
|13
|12
|Penn State
|9-2
|9
|13
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|14
|14
|Oregon
|9-2
|6
|15
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|15
|16
|Auburn
|8-3
|16
|17
|Memphis
|10-1
|18
|18
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|17
|19
|Iowa
|8-3
|19
|20
|Boise State
|10-1
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|22
|22
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|23
|23
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|25
|24
|Navy
|8-2
|NR
|25
|Southern California
|8-4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana 1; North Dakota State 1.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (52)
|11-0
|1561
|1
|2
|Ohio State (7)
|11-0
|1510
|2
|3
|Clemson (4)
|11-0
|1464
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|1351
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|1325
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|1252
|8
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|1223
|7
|8
|Florida
|9-2
|1074
|10
|9
|Minnesota
|10-1
|1014
|11
|10
|Baylor
|10-1
|924
|13
|11
|Michigan
|9-2
|893
|12
|12
|Penn State
|9-2
|857
|9
|13
|Oregon
|9-2
|816
|6
|14
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|799
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|737
|15
|16
|Auburn
|8-3
|652
|16
|17
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|535
|17
|18
|Memphis
|10-1
|528
|18
|19
|Boise State
|10-1
|493
|19
|20
|Iowa
|8-3
|434
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|256
|23
|22
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|232
|22
|23
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|123
|NR
|24
|Navy
|8-2
|110
|NR
|25
|Southern California
|8-4
|75
|NR