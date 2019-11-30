TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 30, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 14

5 college football games to watch in week 14

All college football conference championship matchups will be finalized today. Below, find the scores and schedule for the Top 25 ranked teams in the College Football Playoff.

On Saturday, No. 1 Ohio State plays at rival No. 13 Michigan. Later, No. 15 Alabama visits No. 15 Auburn and No. 8 Minnesota faces No. 12 Wisconsin.

College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 14 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 14

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 11-0 2
2 LSU 11-0 1
3 Clemson 11-0 3
4 Georgia 10-1 4
5 Alabama 10-1 5
6 Utah 10-1 6
7 Oklahoma 10-1 9
8 Minnesota 10-1 10
9 Baylor 10-1 14
10 Penn State 9-2 8
11 Florida 9-2 11
12 Wisconsin 9-2 12
13 Michigan 9-2 13
14 Oregon 9-2 6
15 Auburn 8-3 15
16 Notre Dame 9-2 16
17 Iowa 8-3 17
18 Memphis 10-1 18
19 Cincinnati 10-1 19
20 Boise State 10-1 20
21 Oklahoma State 8-3 21
22 Southern California 8-4 23
23 Iowa State 7-4 22
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 NR
25 Appalachian State 10-1 24

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 13

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.

