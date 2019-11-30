FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

The 2019 FCS football championship second round is set following Saturday's first-round games. Eight winners advanced to next weekend's games against the top eight seeds who received first-round byes.

Three first-time FCS playoff winners — Monmouth, Albany and Austin Peay — highlighted Saturday's first round. The most thrilling win of the day went to Southeastern Louisiana, though, who rallied in the second half to knock out Villanova 45-44.

JUMP TO INFO: BRACKET | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Here were all eight final scores from the first round of the FCS championship:

Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: Monmouth star running back Peter Guerriero finished with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' playoff-opening win. The 17-point win is Monmouth's first FCS playoff victory in program history, in its second appearance. Monmouth will face No. 2 James Madison in the second round.

Holy Cross 27: Monmouth star running back Peter Guerriero finished with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' playoff-opening win. The 17-point win is Monmouth's first FCS playoff victory in program history, in its second appearance. Monmouth will face No. 2 James Madison in the second round. Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14: The Great Danes piled on 42 unanswered points to claim its first FCS championship victory in program history. Jeff Undercuffler led the way under center with six touchdown passes and 304 yards on 19-of-30 passing.

Central Connecticut State 14: The Great Danes piled on 42 unanswered points to claim its first FCS championship victory in program history. Jeff Undercuffler led the way under center with six touchdown passes and 304 yards on 19-of-30 passing. Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: Three years removed from an 0-11 season, Austin Peay is now on to the second round. The Govs routed Furman for their first-ever FCS playoff win, powered by an accurate day from QB Javaughn Craig (18-of-23, three TDs) and a stifling defensive performance (APU outgained the Paladins 434-227).

Furman 6: Three years removed from an 0-11 season, Austin Peay is now on to the second round. The Govs routed Furman for their first-ever FCS playoff win, powered by an accurate day from QB Javaughn Craig (18-of-23, three TDs) and a stifling defensive performance (APU outgained the Paladins 434-227). Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6: James Robinson accounted for 297 of ISU's 340 rushing yards in the Redbirds' dominating first round victory over SEMO. Illinois State forced two turnovers and limited SEMO to just two field goals.

Southeast Missouri State 6: James Robinson accounted for 297 of ISU's 340 rushing yards in the Redbirds' dominating first round victory over SEMO. Illinois State forced two turnovers and limited SEMO to just two field goals. UNI 17, San Diego 3: The Panthers shut down an explosive San Diego offense, holding the Torreros to just a single field goal. UNI's strong defense held San Diego to just 26 rushing yards and 213 total yards of offense.

San Diego 3: The Panthers shut down an explosive San Diego offense, holding the Torreros to just a single field goal. UNI's strong defense held San Diego to just 26 rushing yards and 213 total yards of offense. Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade completed 14-of-16 passes for 165 yards and added 46 yards on the ground in a two-touchdown day to lead the Colonels past North Dakota in Round 1. Next up, Nicholls will head to Fargo to take on No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.

North Dakota 6: Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade completed 14-of-16 passes for 165 yards and added 46 yards on the ground in a two-touchdown day to lead the Colonels past North Dakota in Round 1. Next up, Nicholls will head to Fargo to take on No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State. Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: In the closest game of Round 1, Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to knock off Villanova by a single point. The Lions took its first and only lead of the game with 2:56 remaining on a CJ Turner 8-yard touchdown reception.

Villanova 44: In the closest game of Round 1, Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to knock off Villanova by a single point. The Lions took its first and only lead of the game with 2:56 remaining on a CJ Turner 8-yard touchdown reception. Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21: The Owls put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jonathan Murphy, including a 61-yard dagger with four minutes left in regulation. Murphy finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Follow along below for latest championship news and see the updated bracket, schedule and round-by-round results. This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

2019 FCS playoffs: The championship bracket

Twenty-four teams were selected to the 2019 FCS championship bracket. Ten were awarded automatic qualification via regular season conference championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected at large.

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | 2019 printable bracket | Full scoreboard

Below is a look at the full 2019 bracket.

GET READY FOR FRISCO: 2019 FCS championship information | Buy tickets now | Event schedule

FCS playoffs: Schedule, scores and how to watch

The first round of the 2019 tournament kicked off Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games. The winners now move on to face the top eight seeds — who received first-round byes — on Saturday, Dec. 7.

All games are hosted on campus until the national championship game. The title will be decided on Jan. 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Here is the round-by-round schedule:

All times in ET

FIRST ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30):

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Dec. 7)

QUARTERFINALS (Friday & Saturday, Dec. 13-14)

Four TBD games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 21)

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Saturday, Jan. 11)

TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ABC

FCS playoffs: National championship history

North Dakota State leads all FCS programs with seven national titles, all coming since 2011. Below is the complete FCS national championship history, since 1978.

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT AND HISTORY: Everything you need to know about the tournament

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.