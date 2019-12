Ohio State vs. Michigan: Time, TV channel, prediction

Welcome to The Game week. One of the best rivalries in sports continues on Saturday when Ohio State plays at rival Michigan. Get the time, TV channel and prediction information below.

The Buckeyes have won seven in a row, including in a 23-point drubbing a year ago. Ohio State remains one of the favorites for the College Football Playoff, but can Michigan (and coach Jim Harbaugh) finally beat their biggest rival?

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Time, TV channel

The Buckeyes and Wolverines play at 12 p.m ET on Saturday, Nov. 30. The game is on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Prediction, preview

62-39.

31-20.

30-27.

42-13.

These are scores Ohio State fans gladly remember and Michigan fans would love to forget. Though Jim Harbaugh is 47-16 as Michigan's coach, he is 0-4 against the Buckeyes.

A few weeks ago, it looked like expecting the Wolverines to snap OSU's series dominance was almost a ridiculous notion. It still might be a tall task, but Michigan has won four games in a row ‚ÄĒ and all by huge margins against Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana.

OHIO STATE

TALE OF THE TAPE MICHIGAN

11-0 (8-0) Record (Big Ten) 9-2 (6-2) No. 2 AP Poll ranking No. 13 49.4 PPG 33.5 10.5 Points against 16.2 530.4 Offensive yards per game 402.6 248.3 Passing yards per game 247.5 282.1 Rushing yards per game 155.1 217.4 Defensive yards per game 267.0 126.2 Passing yards allowed 161.1 91.2 Rushing yards allowed 105.9 +11 Turnover margin +3 Justin Fields

2,352 yards (33 TDs, 1 INT) Passing leader Shea Patterson

2,523 yards (21 TDs, 6 INT) J.K. Dobbins

1,446 yards (6.6 avg.), 15 TDs Rushing leader Zach Charbonnet

635 yards (4.8 avg.), 11 TDs Chris Olave

637 yards, 10 TDs Receiving leader Nico Collins

649 yards, 7 TDs Chase Young

38 tackles, 19.5 tfl, 16.5 sacks Defensive leader Josh Uche

33 tackles, 11.5 tfl, 8.5 sacks def. Penn State, 28-17 Last week def. Indiana, 39-14

TV SCHEDULE: Complete game times and TV listings for Week 14

Ohio State has Heisman contenders in QB Justin Fields and star DE Chase Young. The Buckeyes will get their big plays and the points. Against Penn State, OSU raced to an early lead, overcame some turnovers and dominated with the defensive front to eventually pull away.

This might be obvious, but the game will likely come down to Wolverines QB Shea Patterson. He had 187 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception last year against Ohio State, but he and UM were swamped by Dwayne Haskins' six passing touchdowns in a 62-39 rout.

Patterson has had a huge last two games, however:

24-for-33 for 383 yards, 4 TDs vs. Michigan State

20-for-32 for 366 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT vs. Indiana

If Patterson plays like he has and if Michigan's defense stands tall (41.5 points per game allowed in the series the last six years), it could be a four-quarter fight.

But like the OSU-PSU game last week, expecting the Buckeyes to lose just seems like just out of reach for another rival.

The Pick Ohio State 24,

Michigan 14

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Scores, series history

DATE SITE RESULT Oct. 16, 1897 Ann Arbor Michigan, 36-0 Nov. 24, 1900 Ann Arbor Tied, 0-0 Nov. 9, 1901 Columbus Michigan, 21-0 Oct. 25, 1902 Ann Arbor Michigan 86-0 Nov. 7, 1903 Ann Arbor Michigan 36-0 Oct. 15, 1904 Columbus Michigan, 31-6 Nov. 11, 1905 Ann Arbor Michigan, 40-0 Oct. 20, 1906 Columbus Michigan, 6-0 Oct. 26, 1907 Ann Arbor Michigan, 22-0 Oct. 24, 1908 Columbus Michigan, 10-6 Oct. 16, 1909 Ann Arbor Michigan, 33-6 Oct. 22, 1910 Columbus Tied, 3-3 Oct. 21, 1911 Ann Arbor Michigan, 19-0 Oct. 19, 1912 Columbus Michigan, 14-0 Nov. 30, 1918 Columbus Michigan, 14-0 Oct. 25, 1919 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 13-3 Nov. 6, 1920 Columbus Ohio State, 14-7 Oct. 22, 1921 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-0 Oct. 21, 1922 Columbus Michigan, 19-0 Oct. 22, 1923 Ann Arbor Michigan, 23-0 Nov. 15, 1924 Columbus Michigan 16-6 Nov. 14, 1925 Ann Arbor Michigan, 10-0 Nov. 13, 1926 Columbus Michigan, 17-16 Oct. 22, 1927 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-0 Oct. 20, 1928 Columbus Ohio State, 19-7 Oct. 19, 1929 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 7-0 Oct. 18, 1930 Columbus Michigan, 13-0 Oct. 17, 1931 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 7-0 Oct. 15, 1932 Columbus Michigan, 14-10 Oct. 21, 1933 Ann Arbor Michigan, 13-0 Nov. 17, 1934 Columbus Ohio State, 34-0 Nov. 23, 1935 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 38-0 Nov. 21, 1936 Columbus Ohio State, 21-0 Nov. 20, 1937 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-0 Nov. 19, 1938 Columbus Michigan, 18-0 Nov. 25, 1939 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-14 Nov. 23, 1940 Columbus Michigan, 40-0 Nov. 22, 1941 Ann Arbor Tied, 20-20 Nov. 21, 1942 Columbus Ohio State, 21-7 Nov. 20, 1943 Ann Arbor Michigan, 45-7 Nov. 25, 1944 Columbus Ohio State, 18-14 Nov. 24, 1945 Ann Arbor Michigan, 7-3 Nov. 23, 1946 Columbus Michigan, 58-6 Nov. 22, 1947 Ann Arbor Michigan, 21-0 Nov. 20, 1948 Columbus Michigan, 13-3 Nov. 19, 1949 Ann Arbor Tied, 7-7 Nov. 25, 1950 Columbus Michigan, 9-3 Nov. 24, 1951 Ann Arbor Michigan, 7-0 Nov. 22, 1952 Columbus Ohio State, 27-7 Nov. 21, 1953 Ann Arbor Michigan, 20-0 Nov. 20, 1954 Columbus Ohio State, 21-7 Nov. 19, 1955 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 17-0 Nov. 24, 1956 Columbus Michigan, 19-0 Nov. 23, 1957 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 31-14 Nov. 22, 1958 Columbus Ohio State, 20-14 Nov. 21, 1959 Ann Arbor Michigan, 23-14 Nov. 19, 1960 Columbus Ohio State, 7-0 Nov. 25, 1961 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 50-20 Nov. 24, 1962 Columbus Ohio State, 28-0 Nov. 30, 1963 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-10 Nov. 21, 1964 Columbus Michigan, 10-0 Nov. 20, 1965 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 9-7 Nov. 19, 1966 Columbus Michigan, 17-3 Nov. 25, 1967 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 24-14 Nov. 23, 1968 Columbus Ohio State, 50-14 Nov. 22, 1969 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-12 Nov. 21, 1970 Columbus Ohio State, 20-9 Nov. 20, 1971 Ann Arbor Michigan, 10-7 Nov. 25, 1972 Columbus Ohio State, 14-11 Nov. 24, 1973 Ann Arbor Tied, 10-10 Nov. 23, 1974 Columbus Ohio State, 12-10 Nov. 22, 1975 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-14 Nov. 20, 1976 Columbus Michigan, 22-0 Nov. 19, 1977 Ann Arbor Michigan, 14-6 Nov. 25, 1978 Columbus Michigan, 14-3 Nov. 17, 1979 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 18-15 Nov. 22, 1980 Columbus Michigan, 9-3 Nov. 21, 1981 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-9 Nov. 21, 1982 Columbus Ohio State, 24-14 Nov. 19, 1983 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-21 Nov. 17, 1984 Columbus Ohio State, 21-6 Nov. 23, 1985 Ann Arbor Michigan, 27-17 Nov. 22, 1986 Columbus Michigan, 26-24 Nov. 21, 1987 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 23-20 Nov. 19, 1988 Columbus Michigan, 34-31 Nov. 25, 1989 Ann Arbor Michigan, 28-18 Nov. 24, 1990 Columbus Michigan, 16-13 Nov. 23, 1991 Ann Arbor Michigan, 31-3 Nov. 21, 1992 Columbus Tied, 13-13 Nov. 20, 1993 Ann Arbor Michigan, 28-0 Nov. 19, 1994 Columbus Ohio State, 22-6 Nov. 25, 1995 Ann Arbor Michigan, 31-23 Nov. 23, 1996 Columbus Michigan, 13-9 Nov. 22, 1997 Ann Arbor Michigan, 20-14 Nov. 21, 1998 Columbus Ohio State, 31-16 Nov. 21, 1999 Ann Arbor Michigan, 24-17 Nov. 18, 2000 Columbus Michigan, 38-26 Nov. 24, 2001 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 26-20 Nov. 23, 2002 Columbus Ohio State, 14-9 Nov. 22, 2003 Ann Arbor Michigan, 35-21 Nov. 20, 2004 Columbus Ohio State, 37-21 Nov. 19, 2005 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 25-21 Nov. 18, 2006 Columbus Ohio State, 42-39 Nov. 17, 2007 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 14-3 Nov. 22, 2008 Columbus Ohio State, 42-7 Nov. 21, 2009 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 21-10 Nov. 27, 2010* Columbus Ohio State, 37-7 Nov. 26, 2011 Ann Arbor Michigan, 40-34 Nov. 22, 2012 Columbus Ohio State, 26-21 Nov. 30, 2013 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 42-41 Nov. 29, 2014 Columbus Ohio State, 42-28 Nov. 28, 2015 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 42-13 Nov. 26, 2016 Columbus Ohio State, 30-27 Nov. 25, 2017 Ann Arbor Ohio State, 31-20 Nov. 24, 2018 Columbus Ohio State, 62-39

*Vacated win as a result of NCAA penalties