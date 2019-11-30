TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 30, 2019

Here are the remaining undefeated DII football teams in 2019

West Florida stunned the DII football world with an upset of undefeated, reigning champion Valdosta State in the second round of the 2019 NCAA DII tournament. That leaves five undefeated teams looking to claim the national championship on Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas with an unblemished record.

Let's take a look at those teams. Note, this is through the second round of the playoffs where Texas A&M-Commerce also pulled off an upset, ending Colorado School of Mines quest for perfection. Check back for the updated list each week of the NCAA DII football championship tournament.

No. 2 Ferris State (11-0)

Big wins: Sept. 5 vs. Findlay, 24-23; Sept. 21 vs. Ashland, 28-13; Oct. 26 vs. Saginaw Valley State, 34-10; Nov. 9 Grand Valley State, 21-16

The Bulldogs were three points shy of becoming the first 16-0 team in DII football history last season. Jayru Campbell has had an injury-riddled 2019 but Travis Russell has played well in his stead. The Bulldogs took down Grand Valley State 21-16 in The Anchor-Bone Classic on Nov. 9 to win another GLIAC title.

No. 4 Minnesota State (12-0)

Big wins: Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 52-7; Nov. 9 Sioux Falls, 42-39

The Mavericks have owned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 34-straight conference victories dating back to October of 2016. They picked up a big win in Super Region Four against Sioux Falls on Nov. 9.

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0)

Big wins: Sept. 14 vs. Virginia Union, 28-11; Nov. 2 vs. Wingate, 20-13

The Bears pulled through in a tremendous South Atlantic Conference matchup against nationally-ranked Wingate, winning 20-13 at Moretz Stadium. Lenoir-Rhyne has now reeled off 15-straight at home, the longest current streak in DII football

No. 8 Slippery Rock (12-0)

Big wins: Oct. 12 vs. Indiana (Pa), 45-42; Nov. 2 vs. Cal (Pa), 31-28; Kutztown on Nov. 16, 37-35

The Rock is in the driver's seat and locked up the PSAC West with a last-second field goal to beat Cal (Pa) on Nov. 2. Slippery Rock hasn't lost a conference game in the regular season since 2017. The Rock won the PSAC championship defeating then-undefeated Kutztown 37-35.

