Undefeated college football teams in 2019

Check out the best college football moments from week 14

We're through Week 14 of the 2019 college football season. There are only three undefeated teams left.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

No. 1 Ohio State (12-0)

Last game: def. No. 13 Michigan, 56-27

Next: vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten Championship Game) | 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 | FOX

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

Another game against Michigan — and another blowout. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 211 yards and four scores as the Buckeyes dominated their biggest rival...again. QB Justin Fields also had a big day, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns. The top-ranked team added another Top 25 win and now gets Wisconsin in the conference title game.

No. 2 LSU (12-0)

Last game: def. Texas A&M, 50-7

Next: vs. Georgia (SEC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 | CBS

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

After struggling on defense lately, LSU controlled every aspect in the 50-7 blowout of Texas A&M. QB Joe Burrow had another typical night with his 352 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Tigers' defense also stood tall. Texas A&M had only 169 yards on offense. LSU will try to remain undefeated against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

No. 3 Clemson (12-0)

Last game: def. South Carolina, 38-3

Next: vs. Virginia (ACC Championship Game) | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 | ABC

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Since beating North Carolina by a point, Clemson has crushed Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, FCS Wofford, N.C. State, Wake Forest and South Carolina. That's a long, long stretch of dominance.

Against the Gamecocks, Trevor Lawrence had 295 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 66 yards on the ground. Clemson outgained South Carolina 527 to 174.

College football undefeated teams by conference

