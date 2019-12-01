College football rankings: Week 15 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out the best college football moments from week 14

Check out the best college football moments from week 14

We got new Top 25 college football rankings on Sunday, Dec. 1. LSU and Ohio State are Nos. 1 and 2 while Wisconsin is now 10th in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. The top 10 is identical in both Week 15 rankings.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 15

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (43) 12-0 1577 1 2 Ohio State (17) 12-0 1548 2 3 Clemson (4) 12-0 1482 3 4 Georgia 11-1 1394 4 5 Utah 11-1 1326 6 6 Oklahoma 11-1 1294 7 7 Florida 10-2 1135 8 8 Baylor 11-1 1117 10 9 Alabama 10-2 1068 5 10 Wisconsin 10-2 952 14 11 Penn State 10-2 946 12 12 Auburn 9-3 897 16 13 Oregon 10-2 878 13 14 Notre Dame 10-2 776 15 15 Minnesota 10-2 688 9 16 Memphis 11-1 630 18 17 Boise State 11-1 558 19 18 Michigan 9-3 542 11 19 Iowa 9-3 502 20 20 Appalachian State 11-1 331 22 21 Cincinnati 10-2 283 17 22 Virginia 9-3 192 NR 23 Navy 9-2 188 24 24 Southern California 8-4 171 25 25 Air Force 10-2 129 NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 65; Oklahoma State 40; Kansas State 24; Louisiana 21; Indiana 14; Hawai'i 7; UCF 7; Arizona State 6; Tennessee 3; San Diego State 3; Iowa State 3; Virginia Tech 2; Temple 1.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 15

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU 12-0 1,528 1 2 Ohio State 12-0 1,498 2 3 Clemson 12-0 1,437 3 4 Georgia 11-1 1,356 4 5 Utah 11-1 1,275 6 6 Oklahoma 11-1 1,257 7 7 Florida 10-2 1,135 8 8 Baylor 11-1 1,074 11 9 Alabama 10-2 995 5 10 Wisconsin 10-2 971 13 11 Auburn 9-3 957 16 12 Penn State 10-2 890 12 13 Oregon 10-2 799 14 14 Notre Dame 10-2 734 15 15 Minnesota 10-2 683 9 16 Memphis 11-1 615 17 17 Michigan 9-3 603 10 18 Iowa 9-3 537 19 19 Boise State 11-1 463 20 20 Appalachian State 11-1 288 22 21 Cincinnati 10-2 237 18 22 Virginia 9-3 231 NR 23 Navy 9-2 216 24 24 Southern California 8-4 157 25 25 Air Force 10-2 65 NR Others receiving votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1

College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Week 15

This won't be out until 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Here were the Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Get all Top 25 polls here