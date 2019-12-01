College football rankings: Week 15 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We got new Top 25 college football rankings on Sunday, Dec. 1. LSU and Ohio State are Nos. 1 and 2 while Wisconsin is now 10th in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. The top 10 is identical in both Week 15 rankings.
The next College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 15
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (43)
|12-0
|1577
|1
|2
|Ohio State (17)
|12-0
|1548
|2
|3
|Clemson (4)
|12-0
|1482
|3
|4
|Georgia
|11-1
|1394
|4
|5
|Utah
|11-1
|1326
|6
|6
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|1294
|7
|7
|Florida
|10-2
|1135
|8
|8
|Baylor
|11-1
|1117
|10
|9
|Alabama
|10-2
|1068
|5
|10
|Wisconsin
|10-2
|952
|14
|11
|Penn State
|10-2
|946
|12
|12
|Auburn
|9-3
|897
|16
|13
|Oregon
|10-2
|878
|13
|14
|Notre Dame
|10-2
|776
|15
|15
|Minnesota
|10-2
|688
|9
|16
|Memphis
|11-1
|630
|18
|17
|Boise State
|11-1
|558
|19
|18
|Michigan
|9-3
|542
|11
|19
|Iowa
|9-3
|502
|20
|20
|Appalachian State
|11-1
|331
|22
|21
|Cincinnati
|10-2
|283
|17
|22
|Virginia
|9-3
|192
|NR
|23
|Navy
|9-2
|188
|24
|24
|Southern California
|8-4
|171
|25
|25
|Air Force
|10-2
|129
|NR
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 15
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|12-0
|1,528
|1
|2
|Ohio State
|12-0
|1,498
|2
|3
|Clemson
|12-0
|1,437
|3
|4
|Georgia
|11-1
|1,356
|4
|5
|Utah
|11-1
|1,275
|6
|6
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|1,257
|7
|7
|Florida
|10-2
|1,135
|8
|8
|Baylor
|11-1
|1,074
|11
|9
|Alabama
|10-2
|995
|5
|10
|Wisconsin
|10-2
|971
|13
|11
|Auburn
|9-3
|957
|16
|12
|Penn State
|10-2
|890
|12
|13
|Oregon
|10-2
|799
|14
|14
|Notre Dame
|10-2
|734
|15
|15
|Minnesota
|10-2
|683
|9
|16
|Memphis
|11-1
|615
|17
|17
|Michigan
|9-3
|603
|10
|18
|Iowa
|9-3
|537
|19
|19
|Boise State
|11-1
|463
|20
|20
|Appalachian State
|11-1
|288
|22
|21
|Cincinnati
|10-2
|237
|18
|22
|Virginia
|9-3
|231
|NR
|23
|Navy
|9-2
|216
|24
|24
|Southern California
|8-4
|157
|25
|25
|Air Force
|10-2
|65
|NR
College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Week 15
This won't be out until 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Here were the Top 25 rankings for Week 14.
