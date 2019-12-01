TRENDING:

COMING UP

DI volleyball selection show is tonight at 8:30 ET

📊 LSU stays No. 1 in AP football poll

Follow the DI men's soccer championship
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 1, 2019

College football rankings: Week 15 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out the best college football moments from week 14

We got new Top 25 college football rankings on Sunday, Dec. 1. LSU and Ohio State are Nos. 1 and 2 while Wisconsin is now 10th in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. The top 10 is identical in both Week 15 rankings.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

College football rankings: Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 15

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (43) 12-0 1577 1
2 Ohio State (17) 12-0 1548 2
3 Clemson (4) 12-0 1482 3
4 Georgia 11-1 1394 4
5 Utah 11-1 1326 6
6 Oklahoma 11-1 1294 7
7 Florida 10-2 1135 8
8 Baylor 11-1 1117 10
9 Alabama 10-2 1068 5
10 Wisconsin 10-2 952 14
11 Penn State 10-2 946 12
12 Auburn 9-3 897 16
13 Oregon 10-2 878 13
14 Notre Dame 10-2 776 15
15 Minnesota 10-2 688 9
16 Memphis 11-1 630 18
17 Boise State 11-1 558 19
18 Michigan 9-3 542 11
19 Iowa 9-3 502 20
20 Appalachian State 11-1 331 22
21 Cincinnati 10-2 283 17
22 Virginia 9-3 192 NR
23 Navy 9-2 188 24
24 Southern California 8-4 171 25
25 Air Force 10-2 129 NR

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 15

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU 12-0 1,528 1
2 Ohio State 12-0 1,498 2
3 Clemson 12-0 1,437 3
4 Georgia 11-1 1,356 4
5 Utah 11-1 1,275 6
6 Oklahoma 11-1 1,257 7
7 Florida 10-2 1,135 8
8 Baylor 11-1 1,074 11
9 Alabama 10-2 995 5
10 Wisconsin 10-2 971 13
11 Auburn 9-3 957 16
12 Penn State 10-2 890 12
13 Oregon 10-2 799 14
14 Notre Dame 10-2 734 15
15 Minnesota 10-2 683 9
16 Memphis 11-1 615 17
17 Michigan 9-3 603 10
18 Iowa 9-3 537 19
19 Boise State 11-1 463 20
20 Appalachian State 11-1 288 22
21 Cincinnati 10-2 237 18
22 Virginia 9-3 231 NR
23 Navy 9-2 216 24
24 Southern California 8-4 157 25
25 Air Force 10-2 65 NR

College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Week 15

This won't be out until 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Here were the Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Get all Top 25 polls here

Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2019 season. There are three teams that remain unbeaten.
READ MORE

Alabama vs. Auburn: Time, stream, history for the 2019 Iron Bowl

The 2019 Iron Bowl, featuring Alabama and Auburn, is one of the in the biggest games of Week 14. Get the game time, stream and series history here.
READ MORE

2019 SEC football schedule: Game times, TV channels for every week

The 2019 SEC football season done with Week 14 and goes through the SEC Championship Game on December 7. Get the full schedule, including TV channels, here.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners