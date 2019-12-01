College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 14

The college football conference championship matchups were finalized Saturday. Below, find the scores and schedule for the Top 25 ranked teams in the College Football Playoff.
No. 15 Auburn stunned rival No. 5 Alabama, 48-45. Also on Saturday, No. 1 Ohio State crushed No. 13 Michigan, 56-27. The Buckeyes will play Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.
College football rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 14 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Ohio State 56, No. 13 Michigan 27
- No. 2 LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
- No. 3 Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
- No. 4 Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
- No. 15 Auburn 48, No. 5 Alabama 45
- No. 6 Utah 45, Colorado 15
- No. 7 Oklahoma 34, No. 21 Oklahoma State 16
- No. 12 Wisconsin 38, No. 8 Minnesota 17
- No. 9 Baylor 61, Kansas 6
- No. 10 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6
- No. 11 Florida 40, Florida State 17
- No. 14 Oregon 24, Oregon State 10
- No. 16 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
- No. 17 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
- No. 18 Memphis 34, No. 19 Cincinnati 24
- No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24
- No. 22 Southern California: OFF
- Kansas State 27, No. 23 Iowa State 17
- Virginia 39, No. 24 Virginia Tech 30
- No. 25 Appalachian State 48, Troy 13
College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 14
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Ohio State
|11-0
|2
|2
|LSU
|11-0
|1
|3
|Clemson
|11-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|10-1
|4
|5
|Alabama
|10-1
|5
|6
|Utah
|10-1
|6
|7
|Oklahoma
|10-1
|9
|8
|Minnesota
|10-1
|10
|9
|Baylor
|10-1
|14
|10
|Penn State
|9-2
|8
|11
|Florida
|9-2
|11
|12
|Wisconsin
|9-2
|12
|13
|Michigan
|9-2
|13
|14
|Oregon
|9-2
|6
|15
|Auburn
|8-3
|15
|16
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|16
|17
|Iowa
|8-3
|17
|18
|Memphis
|10-1
|18
|19
|Cincinnati
|10-1
|19
|20
|Boise State
|10-1
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|8-3
|21
|22
|Southern California
|8-4
|23
|23
|Iowa State
|7-4
|22
|24
|Virginia Tech
|8-3
|NR
|25
|Appalachian State
|10-1
|24
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 13
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
- No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20
- No. 2 Ohio State 28, No. 8 Penn State 17
- No. 4 Georgia 19, Texas A&M 13
- No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3
- Arizona State 31, No. 6 Oregon 28
- No. 7 Utah 35, Arizona 7
- No. 9 Oklahoma 28, TCU 24
- No. 10 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22
- No. 12 Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24
- No. 13 Michigan 39, Indiana 14
- No. 14 Baylor 24, Texas 10
- No. 15 Auburn 52, Samford 0
- No. 16 Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7
- No. 17 Iowa 19, Illinois10
- No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10
- No. 19 Cincinnati 15, Temple 13
- No. 20 Boise State 56, Utah State 21
- No. 21 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13
- No. 22 Iowa State 41, Kansas 31
- No. 23 Southern California 52, UCLA 35
- No. 24 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13
- Navy 35, No. 25 SMU 28