AFCA announces the 2019 DII football All-America teams

Notre Dame (Ohio) running back Jaleel McLaughlin and West Texas A&M all-purpose player Tobias Harris headline the 2019 AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America Teams announced today by the American Football Coaches Association.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

FOLLOW THE 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Schedule, bracket, scores and updates

McLaughlin earned his second straight AFCA First-Team All-America honor as a sophomore by leading the nation in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and scoring. He has 2,190 yards, 28 rushing touchdowns and 13.8 points per game on the year and has helped lead Notre Dame (Ohio) into the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs. McLaughlin broke his own Mountain East Conference record with his 28 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Harris led the nation in punt return yards with 436 and finished second in combined kick return yards with 1,007. He broke the school record for single-season and career punt return yards. As a defensive back, Harris led West Texas A&M with four interceptions and recorded a career-high 68 tackles.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

2019 DII football All-America First Team

(*-2018 AFCA All-American)

Offense Position Name School QB Rogan Wells Valdosta St. (Ga.) RB *Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (Ohio) RB Nate Gunn Minnesota St. WR *Craig Rucker Mars Hill (N.C.) WR Zimari Manning Tarleton St. (Texas) TE Zach Davidson Central Missouri OL Tanner Owen Northwest Missouri St. OL Grant Stewart Colorado School of Mines OL Jake Lacina Augustana (S.D.) OL Quentin Hall Assumption (Mass.) OL Phillip McDowell Carson-Newman (Tenn.)

Defense Pos Name School DL Jackson Wibbels Colorado St.-Pueblo DL Ch’aim Smith West Chester (Pa.) DL Demetrice Lofton Morehouse (Ga.) DL Austin Edwards Ferris St. (Mich.) LB Drew Seers Lindenwood (Mo.) LB Vada King Delta St. (Miss.) LB CJ Miller St. Anselm (N.H.) DB Demetri Morsell Bowie St. (Md.) DB Brandon Anderson Edinboro (Pa.) DB Nick Ciccio Colorado Mesa DB Michael Junker Bemidji St. (Minn.)

Specialists Pos Name School PK Jordan Walters East Stroudsburg (Pa.) P JoseLuis Moreno Minot St. (N.D.) AP Tobias Harris West Texas A&M

2019 DII football All-America Second Team

Offense Pos Name School QB Brook Bolles Central Missouri RB Justin Felder Stonehill (Mass.) RB JaQuan Hardy Tiffin (Ohio) WR Tariq Bitson Adams St. (Colo.) WR *Shane Zylstra Minnesota St. WR Mike Strachan Charleston (W.Va.) OL Tyler Allison Ferris St. (Mich.) OL Adonis Sealey Valdosta St. (Ga.) OL Andrew Strickland Wingate (N.C.) OL Kyle Hinton Washburn (Kan.) OL Joseph Gonzales Western Oregon

Defense Pos Name School DL *Chris Garrett Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) DL Antonio Washington Southern Arkansas DL Jaquan Artis Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) DL Chauncy Haney North Greenville (S.C.) LB Leon Eggleston Wayne St. (Mich.) LB Clay Shreve Ashland (Ohio) LB Chris Hoad Texas-Permian Basin DB Junior Faulk Delta St. (Miss.) DB Desmond Fairell Carson-Newman (Tenn.) DB Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) DB Mercardo Anderson Henderson St. (Ark.)