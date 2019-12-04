DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | December 4, 2019

2019 Army-Navy football: Preview, how to watch 120th meeting between Black Knights, Midshipmen

College Football: Memorable Army-Navy Games | High Five

Army vs. Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. And many would argue that it’s the best.

There’s pageantry and patriotism. Many years, there’s snow. And recently, there’s been loads and loads of rushing yards, as both teams have adopted and popularized varieties of the triple-option offense.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights first met on a football field in West Point, New York in 1890. Navy won, 24-0, their first of 60 victories in the series. Army won the next year, 32-16, on the Mids’ turf in Annapolis. In all, Army and Navy have played 119 times, mostly in the northeast region of the country.

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will host the 120th Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 14.

After Navy won 14 straight meetings from 2002 through 2015, Army is trying to extend a streak of their own, having won the past three. Seven of the past eight Army-Navy games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter in one of the most storied rivalries in college football.

HISTORY: Instant replay made its college football debut in 1963's Army-Navy game

Army-Navy: How to Watch

  • Kick-off: 3 p.m. ET | Live Stats
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will have the call for CBS.
  • More: CBS Sports Network will have additional coverage, beginning at noon with the Army-Navy march-on.

ARMY-NAVY: Army wins in 2018 | Former players look back at America's Game | Memorable Army-Navy games

Army-Navy: The Match-Up

ARMY   NAVY
52 WINS IN SERIES 60
5-7 2019 Record 9-2
31-52 loss at Hawaii Last game 56-41 win over Houston
Jeff Monken Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo
NR Rankings (CFP/AP/Coaches) 24/23/23
311.7 (2nd) Rushing YPG (rank) 360.8 (1st)
22.3 (33rd) Points allowed per-game (rank) 24.2 (47th)
57 (14th) Fewest penalties (rank) 46 (3rd)
Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (11 | 1,276 Offensive Leader (TD's | Total Yards) Malcolm Perry (25 | 2,527)
Elijah Riley (8 | 7) Defensive Leader (TFL's | Takeaways) Jacob Springer (13.5 | 3)

Army-Navy: Players to Watch

Navy

Malcolm Perry, Senior, QB: It was the pint-sized Jedi Master Yoda who once said, “Size matters not.” This is true of Malcolm Perry. The 5-foot-9 Clarksville, Tennessee native doesn’t look like someone who can gouge a defense, but the stats tell us otherwise. Perry was recently crowned Offensive Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference after he led Navy to a 9-2 record by running all over just about every defense he faced.

Perry has scampered for 19 touchdowns and 1,500 yards this season, the latter of which is sixth best among all players in the nation and first among all FBS quarterbacks. Perry can sling it too though, as he’s thrown for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. Perry can score on land and through the air, and if he had a boat he’d score by sea too.

ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Locations, all-time appearances and most times hosting the show

Army

Elijah Riley, Senior, DB: Riley has quickly established himself as one of the best and most versatile defensive backs in the nation and could be the next West Point graduate to play in the NFL. Riley isn’t just superb at defending passes — racking up three interceptions and seven pass break-ups this season — but he’s solid coming downhill at ball carriers too.

Riley leads the Black Knights in tackles-for-losses this season with eight, and in sacks with four. Riley also has three forced fumbles, one recovery and is second on the team in total tackles with 74. Riley can take receivers out of games, force turnovers and secure tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Army-Navy: Scores, history

YEAR LOCATION WINNER, SCORE SERIES
1890 West Point, N.Y. Navy, 24-0 Navy 1-0
1891 Annapolis, Md. Army, 32-16 Tied, 1-1
1892 West Point, N.Y. Navy, 12-4 Navy, 2-1
1893 Annapolis, Md. Navy, 6-4 Navy, 3-1
1899 Philadelphia Army, 17-5 Navy, 3-2
1900 Philadelphia Navy, 11-7 Navy, 4-2
1901 Philadelphia Army,11-5 Navy, 4-3
1902 Philadelphia Army, 22-8 Tied, 4-4
1903 Philadelphia Army, 40-5 Army, 5-4
1904 Philadelphia Army, 11-0 Army, 6-4
1905 Princeton, N.J. Tie, 6-6 Army, 6-4-1
1906 Philadelphia Navy, 10-0 Army, 6-5-1
1907 Philadelphia Navy, 6-0 Tied, 6-6-1
1908 Philadelphia Army, 6-4 Army, 7-6-1
1910 Philadelphia Navy, 3-0 Tied, 7-7-1
1911 Philadelphia Navy, 3-0 Navy, 8-7-1
1912 Philadelphia Navy, 6-0 Navy, 9-7-1
1913 New York Army, 22-9 Navy, 9-8-1
1914 Philadelphia Army, 20-0 Tied, 9-9-1
1915 New York Army, 14-0 Army, 10-9-1
1916 New York Army, 15-7 Army, 11-9-1
1919 New York Navy, 6-0 Army, 11-10-1
1920 New York Navy, 7-0 Tied, 11-11-1
1921 New York Navy, 7-0 Navy, 12-11-1
1922 Philadelphia Army, 17-14 Tied, 12-12-1
1923 New York Tie, 0-0 Tied, 12-12-2
1924 Baltimore, Md. Army, 12-0 Army, 13-12-2
1925 New York Army, 10-3 Army, 14-12-2
1926 Chicago Tie, 21-21 Army, 14-12-3
1927 New York Army, 14-9 Army, 15-12-3
1930 New York Army, 6-0 Army, 16-12-3
1931 New York Army, 17-7 Army, 17-12-3
1932 Philadelphia Army, 20-0 Army, 18-12-3
1933 Philadelphia Army, 12-7 Army, 19-12-3
1934 Philadelphia Navy, 3-0 Army, 19-13-3
1935 Philadelphia Army, 28-6 Army, 20-13-3
1936 Philadelphia Navy, 7-0 Army, 20-14-3
1937 Philadelphia Army, 6-0 Army, 21-14-3
1938 Philadelphia Army, 14-7 Army, 22-14-3
1939 Philadelphia Navy, 10-0 Army, 22-15-3
1940 Philadelphia Navy, 14-0 Army, 22-16-3
1941 Philadelphia Navy, 14-6 Army, 22-17-3
1942 Annapolis, Md. Navy, 14-0 Army, 22-18-3
1943 West Point, N.Y. Navy, 13-0 Army, 22-19-3
1944 Baltimore, Md. Army 23-7 Army, 23-19-3
1945 Philadelphia Army, 32-13 Army, 24-19-3
1946 Philadelphia Army, 21-18 Army, 25-19-3
1947 Philadelphia Army, 21-0 Army, 26-19-3
1948 Philadelphia Tie, 21-21 Army, 26-19-4
1949 Philadelphia Army, 38-0 Army, 27-19-4
1950 Philadelphia Navy, 14-2 Army, 27-20-4
1951 Philadelphia Navy, 42-7 Army, 27-21-4
1952 Philadelphia Navy, 7-0 Army, 27-22-4
1953 Philadelphia Army, 20-7 Army, 28-22-4
1954 Philadelphia Navy, 27-20 Army, 28-23-4
1955 Philadelphia Army, 14-6 Army, 29-23-4
1956 Philadelphia Tie, 7-7 Army, 29-23-5
1957 Philadelphia Navy, 14-0 Army, 29-24-5
1958 Philadelphia Army, 22-6 Army, 30-24-5
1959 Philadelphia Navy, 43-12 Army, 30-25-5
1960 Philadelphia Navy, 17-12 Army, 30-26-5
1961 Philadelphia Navy, 13-7 Army, 30-27-5
1962 Philadelphia Navy, 34-14 Army, 30-28-5
1963 Philadelphia Navy, 21-15 Army, 30-29-5
1964 Philadelphia Army, 11-8 Army, 31-29-5
1965 Philadelphia Tie, 7-7 Army, 31-29-6
1966 Philadelphia Army, 20-7 Army, 32-29-6
1967 Philadelphia Navy, 19-14 Army, 32-30-6
1968 Philadelphia Army, 21-14 Army, 33-30-6
1969 Philadelphia Army, 27-0 Army, 34-30-6
1970 Philadelphia Navy, 11-7 Army, 34-31-6
1971 Philadelphia Army, 24-23 Army, 35-31-6
1972 Philadelphia Army, 23-15 Army, 36-31-6
1973 Philadelphia Navy, 51-0 Army, 36-32-6
1974 Philadelphia Navy, 19-0 Army, 36-33-6
1975 Philadelphia Navy, 30-6 Army, 36-34-6
1976 Philadelphia Navy, 38-10 Army, 36-35-6
1977 Philadelphia Army, 17-14 Army, 37-35-6
1978 Philadelphia Navy, 28-0 Army, 37-36-6
1979 Philadelphia Navy, 31-7 Tied, 37-37-6
1980 Philadelphia Navy, 33-6 Navy, 38-37-6
1981 Philadelphia Tie, 3-3 Navy, 38-37-7
1982 Philadelphia Navy, 24-7 Navy, 39-37-7
1983 Pasadena, Calif. Navy, 42-13 Navy, 40-37-7
1984 Philadelphia Army 28-11 Navy, 40-38-7
1985 Philadelphia Navy, 17-7 Navy, 41-38-7
1986 Philadelphia Army, 27-7 Navy, 41-39-7
1987 Philadelphia Army, 17-3 Navy, 41-40-7
1988 Philadelphia Army, 20-15 Tied, 41-41-7
1989 East Rutherford, N.J. Navy, 19-17 Navy, 42-41-7
1990 Philadelphia Army, 30-20 Tied, 42-42-7
1991 Philadelphia Navy, 24-3 Navy, 43-42-7
1992 Philadelphia Army, 25-24 Tied, 43-43-7
1993 East Rutherford, N.J. Army, 16-14 Army, 44-43-7
1994 Philadelphia Army, 22-20 Army, 45-43-7
1995 Philadelphia Army, 14-13 Army, 46-43-7
1996 Philadelphia Army, 28-24 Army, 47-43-7
1997 East Rutherford, N.J. Navy, 39-7 Army, 47-44-7
1998 Philadelphia Army, 34-30 Army, 48-44-7
1999 Philadelphia Navy, 19-9 Army, 48-45-7
2000 Baltimore, Md. Navy, 30-28 Army, 48-46-7
2001 Philadelphia Army, 26-17 Army, 49-46-7
2002 East Rutherford, N.J. Navy, 58-12 Army, 49-47-7
2003 Philadelphia Navy, 34-6 Army, 49-48-7
2004 Philadelphia Navy, 42-13 Tied, 49-49-7
2005 Philadelphia Navy, 42-23 Navy, 50-49-7
2006 Philadelphia Navy, 26-14 Navy, 51-49-7
2007 Baltimore, Md. Navy, 38-3 Navy, 52-49-7
2008 Philadelphia Navy, 34-0 Navy, 53-49-7
2009 Philadelphia Navy, 17-3 Navy, 54-49-7
2010 Philadelphia Navy, 31-17 Navy, 55-49-7
2011 Landover, Md. Navy, 27-21 Navy, 56-49-7
2012 Philadelphia Navy, 17-13 Navy, 57-49-7
2013 Philadelphia Navy, 34-7 Navy, 58-49-7
2014 Baltimore, Md. Navy, 17-10 Navy, 59-49-7
2015 Philadelphia Navy, 21-17 Navy, 60-49-7
2016 Baltimore, Md. Army, 21-17 Navy, 60-50-7
2017 Philadelphia Army, 14-13 Navy, 60-51-7
2018 Philadelphia Army, 17-10 Navy, 60-52-7

