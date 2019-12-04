2019 Army-Navy football: Preview, how to watch 120th meeting between Black Knights, Midshipmen

Army vs. Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. And many would argue that it’s the best.

There’s pageantry and patriotism. Many years, there’s snow. And recently, there’s been loads and loads of rushing yards, as both teams have adopted and popularized varieties of the triple-option offense.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights first met on a football field in West Point, New York in 1890. Navy won, 24-0, their first of 60 victories in the series. Army won the next year, 32-16, on the Mids’ turf in Annapolis. In all, Army and Navy have played 119 times, mostly in the northeast region of the country.

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will host the 120th Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 14.

After Navy won 14 straight meetings from 2002 through 2015, Army is trying to extend a streak of their own, having won the past three. Seven of the past eight Army-Navy games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter in one of the most storied rivalries in college football.

Army-Navy: How to Watch

Kick-off: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

TV: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will have the call for CBS.

More: CBS Sports Network will have additional coverage, beginning at noon with the Army-Navy march-on.

Army-Navy: The Match-Up

ARMY NAVY 52 WINS IN SERIES 60 5-7 2019 Record 9-2 31-52 loss at Hawaii Last game 56-41 win over Houston Jeff Monken Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo NR Rankings (CFP/AP/Coaches) 24/23/23 311.7 (2nd) Rushing YPG (rank) 360.8 (1st) 22.3 (33rd) Points allowed per-game (rank) 24.2 (47th) 57 (14th) Fewest penalties (rank) 46 (3rd) Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (11 | 1,276 Offensive Leader (TD's | Total Yards) Malcolm Perry (25 | 2,527) Elijah Riley (8 | 7) Defensive Leader (TFL's | Takeaways) Jacob Springer (13.5 | 3)

Army-Navy: Players to Watch

Navy

Malcolm Perry, Senior, QB: It was the pint-sized Jedi Master Yoda who once said, “Size matters not.” This is true of Malcolm Perry. The 5-foot-9 Clarksville, Tennessee native doesn’t look like someone who can gouge a defense, but the stats tell us otherwise. Perry was recently crowned Offensive Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference after he led Navy to a 9-2 record by running all over just about every defense he faced.

Perry has scampered for 19 touchdowns and 1,500 yards this season, the latter of which is sixth best among all players in the nation and first among all FBS quarterbacks. Perry can sling it too though, as he’s thrown for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. Perry can score on land and through the air, and if he had a boat he’d score by sea too.

Army

Elijah Riley, Senior, DB: Riley has quickly established himself as one of the best and most versatile defensive backs in the nation and could be the next West Point graduate to play in the NFL. Riley isn’t just superb at defending passes — racking up three interceptions and seven pass break-ups this season — but he’s solid coming downhill at ball carriers too.

Riley leads the Black Knights in tackles-for-losses this season with eight, and in sacks with four. Riley also has three forced fumbles, one recovery and is second on the team in total tackles with 74. Riley can take receivers out of games, force turnovers and secure tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

