Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 5, 2019

College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

5 college football championship games to watch in week 15

The final 2019-20 College Football Playoff rankings will be released at noon Eastern on ESPN on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four remained the same in the fifth Top 25 rankings:  Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Alabama dropped to No. 12 after its loss to Auburn.

Last season, Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Once again, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings were released Dec. 3. They are:

2019 College Football Playoff rankings

Through Dec. 3, 2019
RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 12-0 1
2 LSU 12-0 2
3 Clemson 12-0 3
4 Georgia 11-1 4
5 Utah 11-1 6
6 Oklahoma 11-1 7
7 Baylor 11-1 9
8 Wisconsin 10-2 12
9 Florida 10-2 11
10 Penn State 10-2 10
11 Auburn 9-3 15
12 Alabama 10-2 5
13 Oregon 10-2 14
14 Michigan 9-3 13
15 Notre Dame 10-2 16
16 Iowa 9-3 17
17 Memphis 11-1 18
18 Minnesota 10-2 8
19 Boise State 11-1 20
20 Cincinnati 10-2 19
21 Appalachian State 11-1 25
22 Southern California 8-4 22
23 Virginia 9-3 NR
24 Navy 9-2 NR
25 Oklahoma State 8-4 21

College Football Playoff: Rankings, history

In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)

2017

  • Week 9: Georgia
  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

RANKINGS: All major college football polls

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

