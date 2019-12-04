College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 15

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the new College Football Playoff rankings for Week 15. Below, find the scores and schedule for the Top 25 ranked teams in the College Football Playoff.
After Ohio State, it's LSU at No. 2, Clemson third and then Georgia at No. 4. Utah is next at No. 5, one ranking away from one of the semifinal spots.
College football rankings: Week 15 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 15 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (Indianapolis, IN) | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia (Atlanta, GA) | 4 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia (Charlotte, NC) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon (Santa Clara, CA) | 8 p.m. Friday | ABC
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor (Arlington, TX) | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 20 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawai'i | 4 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 21 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 15
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Ohio State
|12-0
|1
|2
|LSU
|12-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|12-0
|3
|4
|Georgia
|11-1
|4
|5
|Utah
|11-1
|6
|6
|Oklahoma
|11-1
|7
|7
|Baylor
|11-1
|9
|8
|Wisconsin
|10-2
|12
|9
|Florida
|10-2
|11
|10
|Penn State
|10-2
|10
|11
|Auburn
|9-3
|15
|12
|Alabama
|10-2
|5
|13
|Oregon
|10-2
|14
|14
|Michigan
|9-3
|13
|15
|Notre Dame
|10-2
|16
|16
|Iowa
|9-3
|17
|17
|Memphis
|11-1
|18
|18
|Minnesota
|10-2
|8
|19
|Boise State
|11-1
|20
|20
|Cincinnati
|10-2
|19
|21
|Appalachian State
|11-1
|25
|22
|Southern California
|8-4
|22
|23
|Virginia
|9-3
|NR
|24
|Navy
|9-2
|NR
|25
|Oklahoma State
|8-4
|21
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 14
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
- No. 1 Ohio State 56, No. 13 Michigan 27
- No. 2 LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
- No. 3 Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
- No. 4 Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
- No. 15 Auburn 48, No. 5 Alabama 45
- No. 6 Utah 45, Colorado 15
- No. 7 Oklahoma 34, No. 21 Oklahoma State 16
- No. 12 Wisconsin 38, No. 8 Minnesota 17
- No. 9 Baylor 61, Kansas 6
- No. 10 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6
- No. 11 Florida 40, Florida State 17
- No. 14 Oregon 24, Oregon State 10
- No. 16 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
- No. 17 Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
- No. 18 Memphis 34, No. 19 Cincinnati 24
- No. 20 Boise State 31, Colorado State 24
- No. 22 Southern California: OFF
- Kansas State 27, No. 23 Iowa State 17
- Virginia 39, No. 24 Virginia Tech 30
- No. 25 Appalachian State 48, Troy 13
