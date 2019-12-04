HOOPS NEWS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 4, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 15

5 college football championship games to watch in week 15

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the new College Football Playoff rankings for Week 15. Below, find the scores and schedule for the Top 25 ranked teams in the College Football Playoff.

After Ohio State, it's LSU at No. 2, Clemson third and then Georgia at No. 4. Utah is next at No. 5, one ranking away from one of the semifinal spots.

College football rankings: Week 15 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 15 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 15

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 12-0 1
2 LSU 12-0 2
3 Clemson 12-0 3
4 Georgia 11-1 4
5 Utah 11-1 6
6 Oklahoma 11-1 7
7 Baylor 11-1 9
8 Wisconsin 10-2 12
9 Florida 10-2 11
10 Penn State 10-2 10
11 Auburn 9-3 15
12 Alabama 10-2 5
13 Oregon 10-2 14
14 Michigan 9-3 13
15 Notre Dame 10-2 16
16 Iowa 9-3 17
17 Memphis 11-1 18
18 Minnesota 10-2 8
19 Boise State 11-1 20
20 Cincinnati 10-2 19
21 Appalachian State 11-1 25
22 Southern California 8-4 22
23 Virginia 9-3 NR
24 Navy 9-2 NR
25 Oklahoma State 8-4 21

