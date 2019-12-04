FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

The 2019 FCS football championship second round is set following Saturday's first-round games. Eight winners advanced to this upcoming weekend's games against the top eight seeds who received first-round byes.
Three first-time FCS playoff winners — Monmouth, Albany and Austin Peay — highlighted Saturday's first round. The most thrilling win of the day went to Southeastern Louisiana, though, who rallied in the second half to knock out Villanova 45-44.
Here were all eight final scores from the first round of the FCS championship:
- Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: Monmouth star running back Peter Guerriero finished with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' playoff-opening win. The 17-point win is Monmouth's first FCS playoff victory in program history, in its second appearance. Monmouth will face No. 2 James Madison in the second round.
- Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14: The Great Danes piled on 42 unanswered points to claim its first FCS championship victory in program history. Jeff Undercuffler led the way under center with six touchdown passes and 304 yards on 19-of-30 passing.
- Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: Three years removed from an 0-11 season, Austin Peay is now on to the second round. The Govs routed Furman for their first-ever FCS playoff win, powered by an accurate day from QB Javaughn Craig (18-of-23, three TDs) and a stifling defensive performance (APU outgained the Paladins 434-227).
- Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6: James Robinson accounted for 297 of ISU's 340 rushing yards in the Redbirds' dominating first round victory over SEMO. Illinois State forced two turnovers and limited SEMO to just two field goals.
- UNI 17, San Diego 3: The Panthers shut down an explosive San Diego offense, holding the Torreros to just a single field goal. UNI's strong defense held San Diego to just 26 rushing yards and 213 total yards of offense.
- Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade completed 14-of-16 passes for 165 yards and added 46 yards on the ground in a two-touchdown day to lead the Colonels past North Dakota in Round 1. Next up, Nicholls will head to Fargo to take on No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.
- Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: In the closest game of Round 1, Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to knock off Villanova by a single point. The Lions took its first and only lead of the game with 2:56 remaining on a CJ Turner 8-yard touchdown reception.
- Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21: The Owls put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jonathan Murphy, including a 61-yard dagger with four minutes left in regulation. Murphy finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Follow along below for latest championship news and see the updated bracket, schedule and round-by-round results. This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.
2019 FCS playoffs: The championship bracket
Twenty-four teams were selected to the 2019 FCS championship bracket. Ten were awarded automatic qualification via regular season conference championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected at large.
Below is a look at the full 2019 bracket.
FCS playoffs: Schedule, scores and how to watch
The first round of the 2019 tournament kicked off Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games. The winners now move on to face the top eight seeds — who received first-round byes — on Saturday, Dec. 7.
All games are hosted on campus until the national championship game. The title will be decided on Jan. 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Here is the round-by-round schedule:
All times in ET
SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Dec. 7)
- Monmouth at No. 2 James Madison | 1 p.m. | ESPN3
- UNI at No. 7 South Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
- Illinois State at No. 8 Central Arkansas | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- Southeastern Louisiana at No. 6 Montana | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- Albany at No. 5 Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- Kennesaw State at No. 3 Weber State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- Nicholls at No. 1 North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
- Austin Peay at No. 4 Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN3
QUARTERFINALS (Friday & Saturday, Dec. 13-14)
- Four TBD games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3
SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 21)
- TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
- TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Saturday, Jan. 11)
- TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ABC
FCS playoffs: National championship history
North Dakota State leads all FCS programs with seven national titles, all coming since 2011. Below is the complete FCS national championship history, since 1978.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Ruby Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.