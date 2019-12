2019 college football conference championship schedule, TV channels

Week 15 of the 2019 FBS college football season is full of conference championships.

In all, there's 10 games between Friday and Saturday, and a champion will be crowned in each game. Some of the results could have an impact on the College Football Playoff rankings.

Here's a complete schedule of those games, along with their TV listings.

Friday, Dec. 6

Pac-12

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon | 8 p.m. ET | ABC

Saturday, Dec. 7

Big 12

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma | Noon ET | ABC

Sun Belt

Louisiana vs. No. 21 Appalachian State | Noon ET | ESPN

Mid-American Conference

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan | Noon ET | ESPN2

Conference USA

UAB vs. FAU | 1:30 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

American Athletic Conference

No. 20 Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Memphis | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

SEC

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 LSU | 4 p.m. ET | CBS

Mountain West

Hawaii vs. No. 19 Boise State | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

ACC

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Big Ten

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin | 8 p.m. ET Saturday | FOX