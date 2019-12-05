Conference championships preview: Top college football games, what to watch, rankings

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2019 college football season, better known as conference championship week.

Two teams in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings will face off in Atlanta for the SEC title. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will put their undefeated records on the line in their conference championships, and ranked teams will battle in conference championships for the Pac-12, Big 12 and American Athletic Conference too.

These are some of the most highly anticipated games of the season, and the outcomes will surely have impacts on the final playoff rankings.

College Football Week 15 preview: Top games

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon | 8 p.m. ET Friday | ABC

Utah is within striking distance of making its first college football playoff. To get in, it needs to beat Oregon, have at least one current top four team lose, and win over the minds of the members on the playoff selection committee. The Utes get Friday night all to themselves to show the committee and the larger college football world what they're made of. Utah enters this game with the nation's third-best defense, allowing just 11.3 points per-game.

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma | Noon ET Saturday | ABC

The Sooners and Bears met just a few weeks ago, with the Sooners coming away with a tight win thanks to a late rally led by Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts. Both teams have won every game since and find themselves matched up again with the Big 12 title and a potential playoff berth on the line. The Sooners have the fifth-best scoring offense in the nation, but the Bears have the 13th-best defense. The winner of this showdown in Arlington will surely be discussed by the playoff committee as they piece together their final rankings.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 LSU | 4 p.m. ET Saturday | CBS

There's a lot on the line in this game for both the Bulldogs and the Tigers. A win for LSU would cap off an undefeated regular season, give them their first SEC title since 2011 and make their case for the No. 1 seed in the playoff even stronger. A win for Georgia would give the Bulldogs their second SEC title in three years and secure their playoff spot for this season. The Bulldogs could be eliminated from the playoff picture with a loss, as one-loss teams in Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor are saddled just outside the top four this week.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday | ABC

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are seeking their fifth straight ACC title. Standing in their way in Charlotte is a feisty Virginia team that has won four straight games. Clemson has the fourth-best offense in the nation, scoring 45.3 points per game, and the best defense, allowing just 10.10 points per game. Clemson hasn't lost a game since January 2018.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin | 8 p.m. ET Saturday | FOX

A dominant performance from the Buckeyes in this game could seal up the top seed in the playoff. But if the game is close, or if Wisconsin pulls off an upset, they could fall in the rankings. The Badgers are a long-shot to make the playoff at this point with two losses on their resume, but if they win and there's chaos elsewhere, they could sneak in. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7 earlier this season.

Week 15 College Football preview: What to watch for

How will the G5 race be settled?

No. 17 Memphis is in the driver's seat for the Group of Five's bid to a New Year's Six Bowl, it seems. Should the Tigers beat the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats for the second straight week, they'll likely find themselves playing in the Cotton Bowl in a few weeks. But if Memphis slips up at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, a few other Group of Five contenders loom.

There's Cincinnati, of course, who would have a strong case for the bid if they beat Memphis and claim the AAC crown. The Bearcats also have wins over UCLA and UCF this season.

Aside from AAC teams, there's No. 19 Boise State, which faces an 8-4 Hawaii team in the Mountain West Conference championship at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN. The Broncos have just one loss this season, to BYU, and have also beaten Florida State and Air Force.

Should Memphis and Boise State lose, the committee might also consider one-loss Appalachian State, which is ranked 21st this week and takes on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt title game at Noon ET Saturday on ESPN. The Mountaineers' lone loss this season was to rival Georgia Southern, but they also posted wins over North Carolina of the ACC and South Carolina of the SEC.

Week 15 College Football Playoff rankings

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ohio State 12-0 1 2 LSU 12-0 2 3 Clemson 12-0 3 4 Georgia 11-1 4 5 Utah 11-1 6 6 Oklahoma 11-1 7 7 Baylor 11-1 9 8 Wisconsin 10-2 12 9 Florida 10-2 11 10 Penn State 10-2 10 11 Auburn 9-3 15 12 Alabama 10-2 5 13 Oregon 10-2 14 14 Michigan 9-3 13 15 Notre Dame 10-2 16 16 Iowa 9-3 17 17 Memphis 11-1 18 18 Minnesota 10-2 8 19 Boise State 11-1 20 20 Cincinnati 10-2 19 21 Appalachian State 11-1 25 22 Southern California 8-4 22 23 Virginia 9-3 NR 24 Navy 9-2 NR 25 Oklahoma State 8-4 21

Week 15 college football schedule, game times, TV channels

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon | 8 p.m. ET | ABC

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma | Noon ET | ABC

Louisiana vs. No. 21 Appalachian State | Noon ET | ESPN

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan | Noon ET | ESPN2

UAB vs. FAU | 1:30 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

No. 20 Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Memphis | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 LSU | 4 p.m. ET | CBS

Hawaii vs. No. 19 Boise State | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin | 8 p.m. ET | FOX