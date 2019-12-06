Minnesota State is the lone remaining undefeated team in DII football

Minnesota State rolled to victory in the DII football semifinals, defeating Slippery Rock 58-15. With West Florida's upset over No. 1-seeded Ferris State in the other semifinal matchup, the Mavericks are the last remaining undefeated team in DII football.

THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Updates, bracket, and schedule for the full tournament

West Florida has done its fair share of damage to this list, ending three perfect seasons in a row. First, the Argos stunned the DII football world with an upset of undefeated, reigning champion Valdosta State in the second round of the 2019 NCAA DII tournament to end one team's perfect season. The next week, the Argos upset Lenoir-Rhyne's undefeated run.

Next up, West Florida will be tasked with taking down undefeated Minnesota State on Dec. 21 in McKinney, Texas. The Mavericks are hoping to complete the second perfect season in a row.

DII UPSET: How West Florida stunned Valdosta State in the second round

Let's take a look at how Minnesota State got here.

No. 4 Minnesota State (14-0)

Big wins: Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 52-7; Nov. 9 Sioux Falls, 42-39; Nov. 30 Colorado State-Pueblo, 35-7; Dec. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce, 42-21; Dec. 14, Slippery Rock, 58-15

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

The Mavericks have owned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 34-straight conference victories dating back to October of 2016. They picked up a big win in Super Region Four against Sioux Falls on Nov. 9. With lopsided victories over three nationally ranked teams, the Mavericks will be looking to go 15-0 and take home the program's first national title.

DII FOOTBALL BOWL TRACKER: Scores from each of the 4 DII bowls