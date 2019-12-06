Minnesota State was the last undefeated team in DII football

Minnesota State rolled to victory in the DII football semifinals, defeating Slippery Rock 58-15. The Mavericks run at a perfect season came to an end in the national championship game, falling to West Florida 48-40.

DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: West Florida wins record-setting thriller over Minnesota State

West Florida has done its fair share of damage to this list, ending three perfect seasons in a row. First, the Argos stunned the DII football world with an upset of undefeated, reigning champion Valdosta State in the second round of the 2019 NCAA DII tournament to end one team's perfect season. The next week, the Argos upset Lenoir-Rhyne's undefeated run. Ferris State and Minnesota State, both undefeated, were West Florida's final two victories of the season.

DII UPSET: How West Florida stunned Valdosta State in the second round

Let's take a look at how Minnesota State got here.

No. 4 Minnesota State (14-1)

Big wins: Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 52-7; Nov. 9 Sioux Falls, 42-39; Nov. 30 Colorado State-Pueblo, 35-7; Dec. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce, 42-21; Dec. 14, Slippery Rock, 58-15

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show

The Mavericks have owned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 34-straight conference victories dating back to October of 2016. They picked up a big win in Super Region Four against Sioux Falls on Nov. 9. With lopsided victories over three nationally ranked teams, the Mavericks fell just short of the program's first national title.

DII FOOTBALL BOWL TRACKER: Scores from each of the 4 DII bowls