2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

College football bowl season is almost here. The full 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule is getting finalized with teams. Below, find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game.
The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. The football playoff teams will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN.
We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season. Teams in italics have accepted an invitation.
2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times
December 20
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m. | ESPN
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
December 21
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Noon | ABC
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
2 p.m. | ESPN
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 p.m. | ABC
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
7:30 p.m. | ABC
New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
9 p.m. | ESPN
December 23
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
December 24
Hawai'i Bowl
BYU vs. TBD
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
8 p.m. | ESPN
December 26
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
4 p.m. | ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
8 p.m. | ESPN
December 27
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD
Noon | ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
3:20 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
6:45 p.m. | ESPN
Holiday Bowl
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
8 p.m. | FS1
Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
10:15 p.m. | ESPN
December 28
Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Noon | ABC
Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX
Noon | ESPN
Glendale, AZ
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN
Atlanta, GA
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN
December 30
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
12:30 p.m. | ESPN
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
4 p.m. | ESPN
Redbox Bowl
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
4 p.m. | FOX
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
8 p.m. | ESPN
December 31
Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Noon | ESPN
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 1, 2020
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN
Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 13
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN
This season's college football bowl schedule starts in the Bahamas and ends in New Orleans, from the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.
Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Scores
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).
The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.
After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.
- 2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana
- 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
- 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
- 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas