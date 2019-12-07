TRENDING:

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 8, 2019

2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

College football bowl season is almost here. The full 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule is getting finalized with teams. Below, find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game. 

The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. The football playoff teams will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season. Teams in italics have accepted an invitation.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

December 20

Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m. | ESPN

Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

December 21

Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Noon | ABC

New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
2 p.m. | ESPN

Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
7:30 p.m. | ABC

New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
9 p.m. | ESPN

December 23

Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
2:30 p.m. | ESPN

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl
BYU vs. TBD
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 26

Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
4 p.m. | ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 27

Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD
Noon | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
3:20 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Holiday Bowl
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
8 p.m. | FS1

Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
10:15 p.m. | ESPN

December 28

Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Noon | ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX
Noon | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN
 
 
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

December 30

First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
4 p.m. | ESPN

Redbox Bowl
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
4 p.m. | FOX

Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 31

Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Noon | ESPN

Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Alamo Bowl
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC

Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN

Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN

This season's college football bowl schedule starts in the Bahamas and ends in New Orleans, from the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

  • 2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

