2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

College football bowl season is almost here. The full 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule is getting finalized with teams. Below, find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game.

The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. The football playoff teams will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN.

To check out our College Football Playoff top 25 predictions click here.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season. Teams in italics have accepted an invitation.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

December 20

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m. | ESPN

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, TX

7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

December 21

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

Noon | ABC

New Mexico Bowl

Dreamstyle Stadium

Albuquerque, NM

2 p.m. | ESPN

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, FL

2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, FL

3:30 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, AL

5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

Sam Boyd Stadium

Las Vegas, NV

7:30 p.m. | ABC

RANKINGS: Top 25 polls for this season

New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

9 p.m. | ESPN

December 23

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl

BYU vs. TBD

Aloha Stadium

Honolulu, HI

8 p.m. | ESPN

December 26

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, LA

4 p.m. | ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field

Detroit, MI

8 p.m. | ESPN

December 27

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, MD

Noon | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium

New York, NY

3:20 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium

Houston, TX

6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Holiday Bowl

SDCCU Stadium

San Diego, CA

8 p.m. | FS1

Cheez-It Bowl

Chase Field

Phoenix, AZ

10:15 p.m. | ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 2019 season schedule, scores

December 28

Camping World Bowl

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

Noon | ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium

Dallas, TX

Noon | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

Start making your postseason plans! The slate is set for the 2019-20 New Year's Six and Playoff Semifinals.



It all leads to #2020Nola for the #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship on January 13!



Who's in? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gPS6yqDzvB — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 23, 2019

December 30

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas, TX

12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN

4 p.m. | ESPN

Redbox Bowl

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

4 p.m. | FOX

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, FL

8 p.m. | ESPN

December 31

Belk Bowl

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC

Noon | ESPN

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX

2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Memphis, TN

3:45 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, AZ

4:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome

San Antonio, TX

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

1 p.m. | ABC

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

1 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

5 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

8:45 p.m. | ESPN

(2/4) The 7️⃣5️⃣th #RoseBowl was played in 1989. @UMichFootball defeated USC, 22-14. Leroy Hoard earned MVP honors as he ran for 142 yards and a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/K7pfZJ4cQ1 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) June 17, 2019

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field

Birmingham, AL

3 p.m. | ESPN

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Stadium

Jacksonville, FL

7 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, ID

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, TX

11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, AL

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

8 p.m. | ESPN

This season's college football bowl schedule starts in the Bahamas and ends in New Orleans, from the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.